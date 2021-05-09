State reports declines in active covid cases, ventilator use Sunday

Active covid-19 cases in the state decreased Sunday by 43 after Saturday's 47-day high, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Total active cases were down to 2,223 from Saturday's 2,266. That's 230 more cases than the state had the previous Sunday, and nearly 500 more cases than the state had four weeks ago.

The state's tally of covid-19 cases since March 2020 increased by 95, to 337,510. That's down from the 137 cases added the previous Sunday.

“Fewer new cases from last week and a decline in active cases in today’s report are a good sign, but we must keep doing our part,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media Sunday afternoon. “Schedule your vaccine this week or check with the Department of Health for a Strike Team clinic in your community.”

The Health Department reported 166 Arkansans hospitalized with covid-19 Sunday, three more than Saturday. Of those patients, 36 were on ventilators, a reduction of two from the day before.

The state’s official death toll from the coronavirus rose by one, to 5,761.

On Sunday, the Health Department reported that another 5,189 doses of the vaccine have been given. Another 3,111 Arkansans are now considered fully immune, raising the total to 806,900.

