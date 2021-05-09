Strawberries theme in foodways dinner series

The strawberry was the star of the show April 22 at the History Is Served: Arkansas Foodways Dinner Series hosted by the Historic Arkansas Museum.

Guests picked up a dinner created by Capi Peck that featured strawberries in each course. The Celebration of Arkansas Strawberries included a spinach salad with strawberries, blueberries, candied pecans and goat cheese in a strawberry fig balsamic vinaigrette. The main course was honey brined bone-in chicken breast with strawberry-pomegranate gastrique, wild mushroom risotto and fresh green beans. Strawberry shortcake was for dessert. For drinks, guests had Little Red -- a lager from Diamond Beer Breweries made with strawberries.

An online program included Kat Robinson, Arkansas food historian and author, on the history of Arkansas strawberries and making recipes that include them.

This was the first event of the quarterly series this year. The series, hosted by the Historic Arkansas Museum Foundation, has Arkansas chefs create a modern menu based on historical research on Arkansas cuisine and food history.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins