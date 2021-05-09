Pulaski County notebook

JPs to consider 2

board appointees

The Pulaski County Quorum Court agenda committee is to begin the process Friday for appointing two Board of Equalization members for three-year terms.

Proposed resolutions call for reappointment of Leigh Spann and appointment of John Larrison to terms scheduled to expire in May 2024, according to Quorum Court documents.

Spann was first elected in May 2017 to fill a vacant one-year position and was reappointed in 2018.

Those two items are the only ones on the agenda Tuesday. If they are approved, the full Quorum Court is to consider them May 25.

Teams sought for

dragon boat races

The Children's Protection Center is calling for teams to compete in this year's River Cities Dragon Boat Festival boat races, according to a release.

The June 11-12 event will be at Lake Willastein Park in Maumelle, and proceeds will support the Little Rock center, which is dedicated to preventing child abuse and holding offenders accountable.

"It takes a team to paddle one of these amazing dragon boats, just like it takes a team of people to prevent child abuse in our community," center Executive Director Jennifer Long said. "Just like we do every day at CPC to support children, this is a great opportunity for people to come out and work together to support an important mission in our community."

All funds raised will go toward providing care for children and families to help them overcome the trauma of abuse.

Anyone interested in participating can visit rivercitiesdragonboatfestival.com to get more information, register or become festival sponsors.

Arbor Day event

set for Saturday

This year's Arbor Day celebration is set for Saturday at Maumelle's Lake Willastein, according to a Facebook post.

Among planned activities are building seed starters and bird nests, and a nature walk with an arborist starting at 10:30 a.m., the post said.

The celebration is sponsored by the Maumelle Tree Board and the Tree City USA Arbor Day Foundation. It will start at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m., according to the post.