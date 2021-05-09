Westbrook collects 181st triple-double

INDIANAPOLIS -- When the final buzzer sounded Saturday night, Russell Westbrook grabbed the ball, jogged to the baseline and waved to the crowd. A few moments after joining Oscar Robertson as the NBA's career triple-doubles leader with 181, he celebrated the milestone with his teammates and his opponents.

It was quite a show.

Westbrook finished with 33 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists, and made two free throws with a second left to give Washington a 133-132 overtime victory over Indiana. Heck, he even blocked the Pacers' final shot before grabbing the ball.

"I love his spirit, his determination," Coach Scott Brooks said. "He's really, really helped us become a better team and that's vintage, you know -- rebound, making a clutch shot, blocking a shot. Those are all great things and those are all team things. That's what Russell's about, he's always been that way."

Westbrook's performance overshadowed everything else on the court.

Bradley Beal scored 50 points to help the Wizards move into the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of Indiana, but he sat out the overtime period after hurting his hamstring and ankle.

Domantas Sabonis had his own triple-double for the Pacers with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. Caris LeVert flirted with a triple-double -- 35 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists -- for the Pacers.

But even in a game with a physical, playoff atmosphere all eyes were on Westbrook and the record that stood for nearly a half-century. Westbrook now has a league-high 35 triple-doubles this season, 19 in his last 24 games.

"It's really amazing that growing up you saw that record, you just never thought that would be touched," Brooks said. "I grew up following the game so much and a high level point guard is getting five or six rebounds. Maybe Magic (Johnson) was eight or nine, but the dude who tied his record and had a chance to break it is incredible, and that's Russell."

While the Pacers made a better effort against the Wizards than they did Monday, when they yielded a franchise-record 154 points in a non-overtime game, the game followed a familiar script. Indiana led most of the second half, only to lose the lead in the waning minutes of regulation and again in overtime.

Westbrook and Beal were the biggest reasons.

"They're good and we're good," Indiana Coach Nate Bjorkgren said. "West and Beal are hard to handle and they've got very, very good players all around them. But I liked the way we played. We played basketball the right way."

Washington went on a 9-2 spurt to take a 120-119 lead on Beal's layup with 1:28 left in regulation. LeVert's ensuing three-pointer gave Indiana the lead and after Daniel Gafford (El Dorado, Arkansas Razorbacks) tied it at 122 with two free throws with 48 seconds left, Westbrook's layup with 21.4 seconds left gave Washington the lead.

LeVert tied it again with a layup with 13.4 seconds to go and Westbrook's 18-footer at the buzzer came up short.

GRIZZLIES 109,

RAPTORS 99

TAMPA, Fla. -- Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 21 rebounds, De'Anthony Melton hit four three-pointers in the fourth quarter, and Memphis beat Toronto to move closer to a play-in spot.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points for the Grizzlies and Ja Morant added 12 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. had 18 points each for the Raptors, who have lost seven of eight. Siakam left the game with a left shoulder strain late in the third quarter.

Jackson's three-pointer with 2:02 left in the third quarter gave the Grizzlies a 12-point lead, the largest of the game.

Back-to-back three-pointers by Malachi Flynn and Trent pulled the Raptors to 85-84 midway through the fourth quarter but Melton nailed 3 three-pointers in a one-minute span to lift Memphis out of danger.

The Grizzlies need two wins in their remaining five games to be assured of a spot in the NBA's new play-in tournament.

SIXERS 118, PISTONS 104

PHILADELPHIA -- Joel Embiid scored 29 points, Tyrese Maxey added 22 and Philadelphia won its eighth consecutive game by beating Detroit.

The Sixers moved closer to clinching the top spot in the Eastern Conference and securing home court in the East playoffs. Tobias Harris added 18 points for Philadelphia, which played without All-Star Ben Simmons (back) and starting guard Seth Curry (hip) and easily held off the last-place Pistons.

