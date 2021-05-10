May 3 Mystery plants

Lady Banks Rose – Rosa banksiae is a thornless climbing rose bush. Left unpruned, it can grow upwards of 40 feet, so be prepared to corral it in your garden if you plant one. There are single and double flowering forms available. The original species produces white flower,

but the yellow flowering ‘Lutea’

is the most common one in our gardens, with lovely double yellow blooms. This rose only blooms once a year, but when it does bloom, it is spectacular. Some varieties are more fragrant than others. I was surprised at the number of comments from around central and southern Arkansas of winter damage on theirs this spring. The ones I have seen are quite exposed and not one bit of damage. It is not hardy in the northern tier of Arkansas, and obviously, location makes a difference even in central Arkansas.

Wax leaf Ligustrum -Ligustrum japonicum

is related to the noxious and highly invasive Chinese or common privet – Ligustrum sinense.

Wax leaf Ligustrum has much larger and waxier foliage

than the common privet. They both bloom profusely in late spring. Some people like the fragrance, while others are appalled by it.

The bees do love the flowers. Wax leaf Ligustrum did have some winter damage in Arkansas this year, but has bounced back quite easily. Native to Japan, it will tolerate full sun or shade, but won’t bloom in the shade. It does not send up as many seedlings as the Chinese privet, but it is still considered invasive. If you have any common privet in your yard, try to prune it out. The plants set copious berries

which the birds eat and then we end up with even more privet!

Allamanda cathartica or golden trumpet

is a tropical flowering plant native to Mexico, which produces yellow trumpet shaped blooms all summer.

There are bushy and vining forms available. They need even moisture and full sunlight. While it is showy, I find the mandevilla

with pink, red, white or peach blooms to be a bit more free-flowering.