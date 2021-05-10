Arenado adds to old team's struggles on road

ST. LOUIS -- Nolan Arenado homered against his former team, Adam Wainwright pitched three-hit ball into the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 2-0 on Sunday.

Yadier Molina hit an RBI double and Ryan Helsley got Josh Fuentes to ground into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded. St. Louis completed a three-game sweep and has won nine of 11 overall.

Colorado dropped to a major league-worst 2-14 on the road.

Arenado was acquired from the Rockies in a blockbuster trade in early February after the star third baseman spent the first eight years of his career with Colorado.

He said it felt strange playing against his old teammates during the weekend series.

"It was definitely weird," Arenado said. "Obviously, I know a lot of those guys. At the end of the day, it was a great series to win."

Arenado has reached safely in 18 of the last 20 games. His mom, Millie, was in attendance on Mother's Day, which made the home run even more enjoyable.

"It's just great to have moments like that with your family," St. Louis Manager Mike Shildt said. "That's what life is all about. These are magic moments that people will cherish for a long time."

Wainwright (2-3) struck out 5 and walked 3 over 8 1/3 innings, improving to 11-1 against the Rockies. He retired nine batters in a row at one point and eight in a row during another stretch.

The 39-year-old right-hander fell two outs short of his 11th career shutout. His last one came in 2016. The veteran simply keeps plugging along.

"I can't even tell you how much younger I feel than when I was 36, 37. It's just not even close," Wainwright said. "I have a great time outperforming expectations."

Molina and Wainwright have made 279 starts together as a battery, which ranks them sixth all-time.

"This guy amazes me every time he takes the mound," Molina said.

Helsley earned his second major-league save and first this season.

Arenado homered leading off the second against German Marquez (1-4), who struck out 6 and walked 3 in 6 innings.

Molina added a run-scoring double in the fourth.

St. Louis improved to 14-4 since April 23, the best record in the majors during that span.

The Rockies have lost 22 games -- 13 by two runs or fewer.

"There were a couple situational at-bats where we didn't get it done early in the game," Colorado Manager Bud Black said. "And then again we didn't get the big hit there in the ninth. We just couldn't cash in."

METS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Jacob deGrom was pulled after five innings with right side tightness in his return from a similar injury, but the bullpen closed out a four-hitter as New York beat Arizona for its fifth consecutive win.

BREWERS 2, MARLINS 1 (10) Tyrone Taylor hit a two-out, tiebreaking single in the 10th inning, and seven Milwaukee pitchers combined on a six-hitter to beat Miami.

PIRATES 6, CUBS 5 Tyler Anderson pitched eight solid innings as Pittsburgh beat Chicago to end the Cubs' five-game winning streak.

PADRES 11, GIANTS 1 Jake Cronenworth and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit home runs off Johnny Cueto as San Diego roughed up San Francisco.

BRAVES 6, PHILLIES 1 Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson homered, Huascar Ynoa won his fourth consecutive start and Atlanta beat Philadelphia.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 4, ORIOLES 3 Rafael Devers and Hunter Renfroe homered, Nick Pivetta won his third consecutive start and Boston defeated Baltimore.

ASTROS 7, BLUE JAYS 4 Kyle Tucker hit a three-run home run and tied a career-high with four RBI as Houston beat Toronto.

RANGERS 10, MARINERS 2 Adolis Garcia hit his team-leading ninth home run and drove in a career-high five runs, Dane Dunning struck out 10 in five innings and Texas beat Seattle.

WHITE SOX 9, ROYALS 3 Yermin Mercedes and Jose Abreu each had three RBI to help Chicago finish a three-game sweep, handing Kansas City its eighth consecutive loss.

RAYS 4, ATHLETICS 3 Willy Adames hit a three-run home run in the fifth, Mike Brosseau added a tiebreaking drive the next inning and Tampa Bay held off Oakland to avoid a series sweep.

INTERLEAGUE

YANKEES 3, NATIONALS 2 Giancarlo Stanton hit a game-ending single off Brad Hand in the ninth inning, and New York beat Washington for its second consecutive walk-off win over the Nationals.

ANGELS 2, DODGERS 1 Jared Walsh hit a two-run double in the third inning and the Los Angeles Angels held off the Los Angeles Dodgers.

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) scores as Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz handles the throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 9, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, right, is congratulated by teammate Yadier Molina before being removed during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Sunday, May 9, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) is congratulated by teammate Harrison Bader (48) after scoring during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Sunday, May 9, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Sunday, May 9, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Sunday, May 9, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, May 9, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) celebrates with teammate Jack Flaherty following a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game Sunday, May 9, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)