Benton County judges hold jury trials with social distancing in mind

BENTONVILLE -- Two judges held masked and socially distanced jury trials days after the Arkansas Supreme Court lifted the prohibition against holding jury trials because of covid-19.

Judges can now begin working on a backlog of cases that developed after jury trials were prohibited.

The state Supreme Court suspended having jury trials on Nov. 20. Jury trials also were suspended for several weeks at the start of the pandemic last spring.

The court allowed jury trials to resume May 1, but judges must follow Arkansas Health Department coronavirus guidelines of wearing masks and keeping people 6 feet apart.

Benton County circuit judges Brad Karren and Doug Schrantz each held a jury trial last week.

The trial in Karren's court was a criminal case, while the one in Schrantz's court concerned a lawsuit involving a traffic collision. The jury trials are the first ones to be held in the county since last fall.

Karren recently said in court he had a backlog of a least 12 jury trials for jailed individuals. Schrantz said he's scheduled a jury trial each week for the remainder of the year to help resolve the backlog in his court.

Benton County Circuit Judge Tom Smith also had a jury trial set to begin Tuesday, but the case was settled. His next jury trial is scheduled to begin June 1.

Washington County Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor has two trials scheduled later this month, while Washington County Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay said his courtroom is still being worked on and is not ready.

Karren's jury box normally holds 12 jurors and a few alternates, but he had a different seating arrangement last week to prevent the spread of covid-19. Three masked jurors sat in the jury box while the other jurors were spread out in the courtroom, so the courtroom served as the jury box.

Only the jury was allowed to sit in the courtroom.

The double doors to the courtroom were open so people could watch the proceedings from the lobby. There was also a large screen in the lobby area where the trial could be watched.

Jurors in Schrantz's courtroom sat in the jury box, but an empty chair was between each one, and a section in the courtroom was roped off for jurors to sit. The jurors wore masks.

Karren had plastic barriers placed around the jury box and the witness stand. Witnesses in Karren's courtroom didn't have to wear a mask while testifying.

The jury did not go to the jury room for deliberations. The doors were closed, and the courtroom served as the jury room.

"In a nonpandemic time, you would go back to the jury room," Karren said.

There are cameras in the courtroom, but all recording devices would be turned off while the jury deliberates, Karren told jury members.

"No one will be watching you," he said. "No one will be listening to you."

Schrantz allowed his jury to deliberate in the jury room. He said his jury room is large enough for people to social distance.

Karren normally has bench conferences with attorneys in the courtroom, and they quietly discuss the issues so jurors cannot hear the discussions. Karren and the attorneys stepped out of the courtroom for bench conferences last week while the jury remained. The judge explained to jurors they had to maintain social distancing.

"Please don't take that as a disrespect of your time," he said.

Walter Dill, 34, of Welling, Okla., was charged with residential burglary, criminal mischief and theft of property. His trial was in Karren's court, and the jury found him guilty of residential burglary and theft of property. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

Sam Hall, Dill's attorney, said the biggest issue for him was wearing a mask throughout the trial.

"I initially was wearing a KN95, and the jury was having a hard time hearing me," he said. "I had to switch to another mask so the jury could understand what I was saying."

The social distancing rule also applied to Hall and Dill. Hall said he was able to communicate with Dill throughout the trial by passing a notebook back and forth between them.

Karren held a criminal jury trial in September under the same conditions, but Schrantz's case was the first civil jury trial in Benton County in more than a year.

"It worked, but it was time-consuming," Schrantz said. "We had cooperative jurors, and everyone said they felt safe."