Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

April 26

7 Brew Coffee

2500 U.S. 412, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Clean and sanitize all equipment and food contact surfaces prior to opening. Gap in the seal at the floor/wall junction. Seal as needed prior to opening. Walk-in threshold has a gap at the bottom exterior. Correct as needed prior to opening.

Havana Tropical Grill

203 N. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: Spray bottle not labeled with contents. Metal containers with lemons and limes being held in ice used for service.

Noncritical violations: Multiple cardboard boxes of food items and mesh bags of onions being stored directly on floor. Accumulation of dust and other debris on top of hot hold box to left of kitchen handsink.

The Cafe on Broadway

123 N. Broadway St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Potato salad in the reach-in cooler is 96 degrees. Appears to be improper cooling. Chicken salad next to the potato salad is at 44 degrees. It is possible the hot potato salad raised the temperature of surrounding foods. Chicken salad in the bottom of the reach-in is at 44 degrees. May be due to being next to potato salad that is too warm to be in the reach-in. Chicken salad on the top is at 42 degrees, but it was just filled from the product below.

Noncritical violations: No thermometer in the middle back store room refrigerator. Cases of tableware stored on the floor in the back store room. Food workers are not wearing effective hair restraints. Coffee station, shelves and the area the under the coffee station is visibly dirty from what looks like coffee splatter and coffee grounds. No ceiling in the coffee preparation area. Rafters are exposed. Gasket and inner door panel are falling off on the milk reach-in cooler. Posted retail food permit is expired.

Waffle Hut

1233 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Employee touched ready-to-eat omelet with bare hands. No employee handwashing sink available in food prep area. Raw beef and steak being stored above ready-to-eat items in back of house prep area refrigerator and prep table to left of grill. Boxes of eggs being stored at room temperature. No three-compartment sink on site, only two-compartment sink.

Noncritical violations: None

April 27

Cornerstone Academy Northwest

475 W. Tulsa St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Handwashing sink has a sheet pan in it and some tableware in front of it on the counter. Sink is not accessible. No soap at the handwashing sink. Open package of luncheon meat in the refrigerator is not date-marked as needed. Sanitizer concentration in the three-compartment sink and spray bottle is too strong, over 200ppm. Label on the spray bottle in the kitchen has worn off to the point it is not legible.

Noncritical violations: Food worker's hair is not effectively restrained.

Hibachi Grill & Buffet

102 S. 21st St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cardboard lining shelves in dry storage area. Black growth on ice machine chute.

Lin's Garden Chinese

2101 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No paper towels at hand sink near entrance of kitchen.

Pupuseria Miraflores

1845 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Multiple items in refrigerator are not date-marked.

Noncritical violations: Pan of food in walk-in covered with plastic bag.

Superbly Donuts

271 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Cases of raw shell eggs stored on the top shelf in the refrigerator over ready-to-eat foods. Not all food checked in the refrigerators are at 41 degrees or below. Some foods are cooling. The cooling foods may be raising the temperature of the surrounding food.

Noncritical violations: Finish on the wall and the peg board behind the three-compartment sink is starting to wear off.

April 28

CCSS Childcare Facility

920 S. Carl St., Building 4 Suite 1-3, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Flooring has been repaired with duct tape at the door threshold.

Challalujah Bakery

271 Main St., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Open lid coffee cup in the microwave. Paint peeling on the ceiling.

Harps Deli-Bakery

710 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Multiple nonfood contact surfaces have a buildup of dust and food residue.

Harps Food Store

710 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food surface in the meat department has food particles. Food in the main cold hold unit was holding temps from 44 - 45 degrees and should be held at 41 degrees or below. Cobwebs in stock room. Used wiping cloths left on table next to food. Water dripping from the ceiling. Main freezer has a large amount of ice buildup on the compressor unit. Additionally, the door has jagged metal and the seal is missing in places causing ice and water slippage hazard.

Hunan Village

3402 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee washed gloved hands rather than taking off gloves and washing hands. Knives in the handwashing sink at the sushi make station. Cold food is not holding at 41 degrees or below (sushi 62 degrees-no time marked; cole slaw at 48 degrees; boiled eggs at 45 degrees; cabbage at 48 degrees). Maintain cold food at 41 degrees or below at all times.

Noncritical violations: Using laundry detergent in the three-compartment sink to wash equipment. Manufacturer's label does not have instructions for use as a food contact surface cleaner. Bulk container lids are visibly dirty. Shelves in all the reach-in coolers and the walk-in cooler are visibly dirty.

April 29

Azul Tequila

1000 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 22, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There is no self-closing arm located on the door to the employee bathroom at the back of the kitchen.

Center Point Convenience Store

1675 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Men's toilet has fecal material on trash receptacle.

Noncritical violations: Ice machine has black buildup inside ice storage unit. Pepperoni pizza in hot hold cabinet was at 126 degrees and should be held at 135 degrees and above. Out of date milks in cold hold fridge unit in kitchen. Nonfood contact surfaces, floor, light switch and door handles surface contaminants. Floors, walls, door handles and door need cleaning.

Dollar General Store

111 Commercial St., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Multiple ceiling tiles missing from the front of the store, large roll of fiberglass insulation hanging down. Contamination from the crawl space evident. Ceiling leaking.

Maria's Restaurant

2813 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels at bar hand sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Sam's Club Home Office Cafeteria

2101 S.E. Simple Savings Drive, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Multiple aluminum cans of food products contain large dents along seams of can.

Woo Pig Mooie BBQ

401 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Mayo, cole slaw, potato salad, 51 degrees, small glass double front unit.

Noncritical violations: Cole slaw held for more than 24 hours in the cold hold unit. Raw meat left uncovered in main fridge.

April 30

Old Wire Road Elementary

3001 S. Old Wire Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Unlabeled spray bottle of degreaser near dish machine.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 26 -- Walmart Market Deli-Bakery, 1400 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Walmart Market Food Store, 1400 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

April 27 -- Arby's, 1202 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; B List Burgers, 1721 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista; Eleven, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville; Pat's Bakery Express Coffee, 1201-A Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Receiving Kitchen-Museum, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville; Star Mart, 1845 S. Eighth St., Rogers; The Great Hall, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville; Walmart Market Deli-Bakery, 935 S. Holly St., Siloam Springs; Walmart Market Food Store, 935 S. Holly St., Siloam Springs

April 29 -- Janie Darr Elementary School, 6505 Mount Hebron Road, Rogers; Links at Rainbow Curve, 1802 S.W. 34th Ave., Bentonville; Sam's Club Home Office Childcare, 2101 S.E. Simple Savings Drive, Bentonville; Sam's Lakeside, 12737 Hickory Creek Road, Lowell

April 30 -- Crazy Willy's Ice Cream, 103 Veterans Way, Bella Vista; Hyatt Place, 4610 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Mainstay Suites, 301 S. 45th St., Rogers; Thaden School, 800 S.E. C St., Bentonville; The Dutch Oven on Wheels, 427 N. 37th Place, Rogers