Bodies of NYC virus victims remain in refrigerated trucks

When New York City emerged as the center of the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020, the overwhelmed city began storing the bodies of victims in refrigerated trucks along the Brooklyn waterfront.

More than a year later, hundreds remain in the makeshift morgues on the 39th Street Pier in Sunset Park.

In a report to a City Council health committee last week, officials with the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner acknowledged that the remains of about 750 covid-19 victims are still being stored in the trucks, the nonprofit news website The City reported. Officials said during a Wednesday committee meeting that they will try to lower the number soon.

Dina Maniotis, executive deputy commissioner with the medical examiner's office, said most of the bodies could end up on Hart Island, off the Bronx, where the city has buried its poor and unclaimed for more than a century.

"We will continue to work with families," Maniotis told the health committee, according to The City. "As soon as the family tells us they would like their loved one transferred to Hart Island, we do that very quickly."

With more than 1 million people buried there, the mile-long land mass in the Long Island Sound is home to the largest mass grave in the U.S.