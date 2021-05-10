Burmese junta calls opposition terrorists

BANGKOK -- Burma's junta has labeled a shadow government of lawmakers and politicians ousted in a February coup and a people's defense force that is being set up to confront security forces as terrorist groups.

The National Unity Government was established by elected legislators who were barred from taking their seats when the military seized power and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others.

The junta has previously accused them of treason, and an announcement on state TV on Saturday said they were being branded terrorists because of their participation in a civil disobedience movement -- a popular revolt against the military takeover that has seen people taking to the streets daily despite the lethal use of force by authorities.

Security forces have killed more than 700 protesters and bystanders since the coup, according to several detailed estimates. The junta has said the death toll is about one-third of that, and that the use of lethal force was justified to end what it called rioting.

Last week, the shadow government announced the formation of a "People's Defense Force" to serve as a precursor to a "Federal Union Army" of democratic forces including ethnic minorities.

Chinese rocket stage burns up over ocean

BEIJING -- China's space agency said a core segment of its biggest rocket reentered Earth's atmosphere above the Maldives in the Indian Ocean and that most of it burned up early Sunday.

Harvard astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, who tracked the tumbling rocket part, said on Twitter, "An ocean reentry was always statistically the most likely. It appears China won its gamble ... But it was still reckless."

People in Jordan, Oman and Saudi Arabia reported sightings of the Chinese rocket debris on social media, with scores of users posting footage of the debris piercing the early dawn skies over the Middle East.

Usually, discarded rocket stages reenter the atmosphere soon after liftoff, normally over water, and don't go into orbit.

China's official Xinhua News Agency later clarified that reentry occurred Sunday at 10:24 a.m. Beijing time. "The vast majority of items were burned beyond recognition during the reentry process," the report said.

Despite that, NASA Administrator Sen. Bill Nelson issued a statement saying: "It is clear that China is failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris."

The roughly 100-foot tall rocket stage is among the biggest space debris to fall to Earth. China's space program, with its close military links, hasn't said why it put the main component of the rocket into space rather than allowing it to fall back to Earth soon after discharging its payload.

Germany honors anti-fascist's birth

BERLIN -- Germany on Sunday commemorated what would have been the 100th birthday of Sophie Scholl, a young woman who became an icon for her role in the anti-fascist White Rose resistance group.

Scholl and other group members were arrested in 1943 after scattering leaflets critical of Adolf Hitler's regime and the war from a balcony at the University of Munich. She and her brother Hans refused to apologize or give up their co-conspirators, and they were executed four days later.

The group's story, contrasting the Scholl siblings' gradual awareness and then rejection of the horrors of National Socialist ideology and militarism with that of millions of Germans who supported the Nazis, has become a staple of history lessons in German schools. It also has been regularly dramatized in films, plays and most recently an Instagram account.

On Sunday, dozens of young people in Munich took part in a theatrical live performance about Scholl's life.

The governor of Bavaria, Markus Soeder, paid homage to Scholl on Friday, noting that at 21 she had been willing to "sacrifice this life for freedom, for her stance, for her conscience."

Police arrest Maldives bombing suspect

MALE, Maldives -- Maldives police said Sunday they arrested a person believed to be the prime suspect in an explosion that critically wounded the country's former president and which was blamed on Muslim extremists.

Police said they now have three of four suspects in custody. Thursday's blast targeted Mohamed Nasheed, now the speaker of the Maldivian legislature, who is recovering in a hospital.

Nasheed has been an outspoken critic of religious extremism in the predominantly Sunni Muslim nation. He has been criticized by religious hard-liners for his closeness to the West and liberal policies.

The 53-year-old remains in the hospital after surgeries for injuries to his head, chest, abdomen and limbs. A relative tweeted early Sunday that Nasheed had been able to have long conversations with family members.

Police said they believe the 25-year-old suspect is the same person whose pictures were released Saturday. He was caught after a tip from the public. The fourth suspect remains at large.

