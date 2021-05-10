Highway wrecks claim lives of two Arkansans, reports say

Two Arkansans died in separate crashes Friday, according to Arkansas State Police report summaries.

At 8:47 a.m., John Hall, 61, of Fordyce was killed when his vehicle collided with a Peterbilt truck at U.S. 79 and Arkansas 203 in Bearden.

Hall's 2010 Ford, traveling east, exited a crossover on U.S. 79 and into southbound traffic lanes in the path of the 2006 truck driven by Brad Boney, 47, of Fordyce, the summary said.

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the summary.

Boney was taken to Dallas County Medical Center for treatment of injuries, the summary states.

On Friday evening, a four-car crash on Interstate 49 at Lowell in Benton County left one person dead and three injured, according to a crash summary.

Killed was Keven Sandoval, 22, of Springdale, a passenger in a 2013 Honda that was struck head-on by a 2017 Ford traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-49, the report said.

About 10:15 p.m., the Ford sideswiped a 2020 Kenworth truck in the southbound lanes, then struck head-on the Honda and then a 2006 Acura, the summary states.

The injured were Honda driver Jose Guzman, 22, of Springdale; Acura driver Brett Glenn, 27, and Acura passenger Isabel Thoma, 27, both of Springdale. All were taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, the summary said.

The drivers of the Ford and the Kenworth truck were not injured, the report said.

The weather was clear, and the pavement was dry at the time of the crashes, according to the reports.