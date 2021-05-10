OPINION: Horoscopes by Holiday

HAPPY BIRTHDAY May 10: Not only do you have a clear vision for the good of the group; you have the amazing talent of managing and leading others in a way that's virtually undetectable. You and your friends will help one another without keeping score, though all will be equitably balanced. Nurturing relationships naturally come together.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You've come to the point in an interaction where a softer stance will benefit all. Seek resolution, not conquest. This frees up energy to spend on more important and uplifting things.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The intensity of emotion you feel can be disproportionate to your actual investment in the relationship, indicating a bit of unresolved historic pain in the mix. It's an opportunity for dealing and healing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Children like to be treated as though they were older, and adults like to embody the liberties of youth. Both will get their wish today, a day that favors closing generational gaps.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It's counterintuitive, though you'll witness it firsthand and understand the truth of it: Things can be dark in a way that lets the light in. You'll see very clearly and know exactly what needs to be done.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Though you carry yourself everywhere, the conscious awareness of what it's like to be you waxes and wanes within. It's strong today, this unequivocal feeling: Home is where you are welcomed to a place you never left.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When you do what's good for you, you'll also help someone else. The opposite is also true, so take precautions against working too hard and doing too much. The burnout would not only be your own.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Because everyone is doing the same thing, it seems acceptable to miss the point. You'll step back, only to see how appalling certain "normal" behaviors really are. Ultimately, this clearsightedness will lead to change.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It's acceptable to make the wrong choice. People do it every day. Holding compassion in your heart for human error allows you to learn quickly. Wrong choices lead to right choices.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The person who challenges your ideas is helping you broaden and strengthen your mind. The challenger could come in many forms — gentle, antagonistic, intelligent, thuggish. There's something to learn from all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): As for the thing that is weighing on you ... don't forget that you are part of the equation that gives it a particular kind of gravity. Change your position or drop it. The thing weighs the same, though not to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll suddenly see the answer to a puzzle. It was there all along, of course, mixed in with the other pieces, just waiting for you to pick it out. Once seen, it's so obvious you can never unsee it — a perfect fit.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A quiet joy lightens your step now. You are buoyed by your undertakings, honored by your responsibilities, and you feel the full gift of your current position.

GENIE'S LUNAR LAMP

Tuesday's new moon in Taurus, the sign of money, is among the year's luckiest days for setting financial and material intentions. Those inviting abundance will take a moment to consider what they want and get their mindset right for it. Imagine the moon as a genie in a lamp, ready to grant a wish. If the fairytales are right, phrasing is key!

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: Getting along with everyone in my family and doing what a person has to do to keep a household of four running takes so much energy that I feel like I never get a break. I feel like I've been exhausted for nearly a decade. My husband is a kind person, but he is not very helpful or supportive. Whenever I get angry with him for being so self-centered as to expect that I'll do everything around the house, work and take care of our children, he says, "At least I'm not a drug addict." I do not even know how to respond to that. What is an exhausted Pisces to do?

A: Clear the schedule to do things such as lounging around and loafing. There are many self-improvement and relationship improvement techniques you might employ to make your life more organized, or your husband more loving, but I don't believe that will speak to your main problem as stated: exhaustion. And so, dear deeply empathetic, highly responsible, sensitive and caring Pisces, the very best thing you can do right now for yourself and your family might simply be to go to bed.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

As the frontman for one of the world's most popular live acts, Bono was one of the first musicians to link environmental and political causes directly to concert touring. The Taurus is an activist in the fight against AIDS and extreme poverty in Africa. With natal moon and Neptune in secretive Scorpio, the mysterious glamor of this Venus-ruled Taurus is captured in his perennial sunglasses.