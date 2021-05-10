Knicks break eight-game skid at Staples Center

LOS ANGELES -- Derrick Rose scored 25 points off the bench, Reggie Bullock added 24 and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 106-100 on Sunday to snap an eight-game skid at Staples Center.

Bullock made five three-pointers against his former team, and RJ Barrett had four on his way to 18 points. The Clippers are the NBA's best three-point shooting squad, but they were just 12 of 35.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 29 points. Paul George added 18 and Nicolas Batum had 13 as the playoff-bound team's two-game winning streak ended in its home finale of the regular season.

The Knicks led by 10 early in the fourth, when they made 3 three-pointers, and the Clippers dissolved in miscues and misses.

Leonard returned to the game with 5 1/2 minutes left, scoring five in a row to pull the Clippers to 96-90. He and George combined to score all of the Clippers' final 15 points. Leonard's three-pointer cut the Knicks' lead to 104-100, but Taj Gibson made a pair of free throws to seal it.

Julius Randle finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Knicks, who had plenty of supporters cheering despite the limited attendance. Randle's offense was down compared to the 24 or more points he had in his five previous games.

"They're double-teaming him," Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau said. "Everybody tends to measure people on points or shots and not the all-around game, but the big thing is the perseverance, the way he rebounded the ball and the hustle plays. He played a great game without shooting the ball great."

New York is close to clinching a playoff berth, something the franchise hasn't done since 2012-13. Since then, the Knicks have endured seven seasons of at least 45 losses.

"That would be big, but at the same time Thibs always talks about going through the finish line," Rose said. "We know we're not finished with what we're doing."

Randle added: "Now we feel like we can beat anybody. We have confidence as a team. Anybody can step up, that's the beauty of our team."

HEAT 130, CELTICS 124

BOSTON -- Jimmy Butler had 26 points and 11 assists to help Miami hold off Boston as the teams fight for position in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race.

Duncan Robinson added 22 points and Bam Adebayo had 20 for Miami, which increased its lead over Boston to two games for sixth place in the standings. The Heat (37-31) have the same record as fifth-place Atlanta, but the Hawks own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

It is the first of two consecutive games between Miami and Boston. They will meet for the final time during the regular season Tuesday night.

Evan Fournier scored 30 points for Boston.

MAVERICKS 124,

CAVALIERS 97

CLEVELAND -- Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points and Josh Richardson had 20, allowing playoff-bound Dallas to overcome the ejection of Luka Doncic to beat Cleveland.

Doncic received a flagrant-two foul -- an automatic ejection -- early in the third quarter for hitting Collin Sexton with "an aggressive strike to the groin area," according to lead official David Guthrie. It occurred while jostling for position under the Cleveland basket. Doncic finished with 15 points in 22 minutes.

Dallas extended its lead to a game over Portland in the battle for fifth place in the Western Conference.

Sexton scored 24 points for the Cavaliers. They lost their 10th consecutive game -- matching their longest skid of the season -- and have not won since April 21 against Chicago.

PELICANS 112,

HORNETS 110

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Eric Bledsoe had 24 points and 11 assists, Jaxson Hayes added 18 points and short-handed New Orleans rallied to beat Charlotte to stay alive in the race for the play-in tournament.

James Johnson added 17 points and Willy Hernangomez had 16 rebounds for the Pelicans. They pulled within 1 1/2 games of San Antonio for 10th place in the Western Conference.

Terry Rozier scored a career-high 43 points on 16-of-26 shooting, including 7 three-pointers, but it wasn't enough as Charlotte failed to clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

BULLS 108, PISTONS 94

DETROIT -- Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 16 rebounds as Chicago kept its play-in chances alive with a victory over Detroit.

Zach LaVine scored 30 points as the Bulls (29-39) moved within 2 1/2 games of the Indiana Pacers (31-36) for the last Eastern Conference play-in spot. Chicago had lost five of six.

Detroit, which lost for the ninth time in 11 games, played without leading scorer Jerami Grant (knee) and point guard Cory Joseph (ankle). Rookies Killian Hayes (21 points), Saddiq Bey (20) and Isaiah Stewart (19) combined for 60 points and 21 rebounds.

Chicago outshot the Pistons 54.5% to 37.5% while building a comfortable 57-39 halftime lead. LaVine had 16 points while Vucevic added 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Pistons were within 15 at 83-68 at the end of the third quarter, but never seriously threatened in the final 12 minutes.

KINGS 126, THUNDER 98

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Maurice Harkless and Terence Davis each scored 18 points to lead eight Sacramento players in double figures, and the Kings beat Oklahoma City.

Delon Wright had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists; Richaun Holmes had 15 points; Buddy Hield scored 14; and Chimezie Metu added 13 points and 8 rebounds as Sacramento won for the fifth time in its last six games.

Darius Bazley scored 18 points and Jaylen Hoard 16 for Oklahoma City.

The Kings (30-38) moved within 2½ games of San Antonio (32-35) for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

TIMBERWOLVES 128,

MAGIC 96

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell each scored 27 points as Minnesota built a 30-point halftime lead, led by 43 in the third quarter and cruised past Orlando.

Rookie guard Anthony Edwards added 16 points and 10 rebounds to help the Timberwolves end a three-game losing streak. Ricky Rubio added 18 points.

Orlando dressed just 10 players, but only after signing former G League player Donta Hall for the rest of the season. R.J. Hampton scored a career-high 19 points.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle drives past Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, center, is defended by New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett, left, and center Nerlens Noel (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) passes the ball as New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr., left, blocks a shot from New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose, right, is defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard Rajon Rondo during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett, right, dribbles around a screen set by Taj Gibson (67) on Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, center, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett, left, drives past Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)