On civics education

There was not a single thing in the May 5 editorial about ending the spectacle of the State of the Union address that I could find fault with. With news channels on 24/7, one should know exactly what will be the theme of said blather no matter which party is in charge. If you want to know what was said, read a transcript of the speech. Or possibly watch it on C-SPAN.

Next topic, the sad state of civics education in Arkansas. The last few years should have been a wake-up call to us of the ignorance of the general public concerning the history of how our government was formed and what is actually in the Constitution. A full year of civics should be taught no earlier than the 11th grade, preferably as a senior course. K-8 education should give students some basic knowledge, but students approaching graduation will soon need an understanding of how national, state and local governments work if they are to become productive citizens who can make rational, informed decisions. At least as much attention should be placed on this as on athletics. What is the downside?

JULIA FOSTER

Monticello

Anglo-Saxon tradition

The supremacist ideology of Anglo-Saxons was first exerted against the other Caucasians of England, the native Celts. Britons, Scots and Welsh soon became the underprivileged and oppressed underclass of England in the labor-intensive business venture known as colonization. The Anglo-Saxons owned title to the land, and the Celtic underclass were the indentured servants.

But the poor white American citizen "lost" the Celtic ethnic identity and was absorbed into the Anglo-Saxon ethnic identity. As far as Anglo-Saxon political traditions, the abolition movement and the Underground Railroad are two of my personal favorites.

Not every member in the cult of Trump is a rabid racist. A warning to the demagogues who treat American citizens as Pavlov's dogs: Sometimes we bite the hand that feeds us. Sometimes we turn on our handlers.

JOHN ROACH

Yellville

Learn how to govern

It is time for Congress to step up and govern. Consistent opposition to the ruling party's policies has been the rule, not the exception. That is not governing; that is herd mentality where a party is forced into questionable decisions for fear of no longer being electable.

Governing should be for the good of the people, not for any personal goal.

NEAL WHEELER

Mountain Home