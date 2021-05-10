An investigative report by British media said Sunday that Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, was willing to use his royal status for personal profit and to seek favors from Russian President Vladimir Putin. The undercover investigation by the Sunday Times and Channel 4 saw reporters posing as investors of a fake South Korean gold company seeking contacts in the Kremlin to further its business in Russia. Michael, 78, allegedly told the reporters by Zoom that he would give their company his royal endorsement in a recorded speech for a $200,000-fee. He added that he was happy to use his home in Kensington Palace as a backdrop for the endorsement. The royal’s business partner, Simon Reading, also reportedly told the fake investors that Michael could be hired for $14,000 a day to make “confidential” representations on behalf of the fictitious gold firm, House of Haedong, to Putin. “If [Prince Michael] is representing the House of Haedong, he could mention that to Putin and Putin would find the right person who is interested in South Korea or interested in gold,” Reading reportedly said. “It just opens the door, you know, which is so helpful.” He went on to describe Michael as “Her Majesty’s unofficial ambassador to Russia”, and that tension between the U.K. and Russia has not affected his relationship with Putin. Responding to the report, Michael’s office said he “has no special relationship with President Putin” and that the two men last met in 2003. The royal “earns his own living through a consultancy company that he has run for over 40 years.”

The Missouri House on Thursday voted in favor of creating “Rush Limbaugh Day.” The GOP-led House tacked the provision on another bill, which then passed the chamber. The bill still needs Senate approval. The proposal is one of several pitched by Republican state lawmakers to honor the late Limbaugh every Jan. 12, his birthday. The Cape Girardeau native gained national fame before he died in February at age 70 after a battle with cancer. Supporters said Limbaugh was a conservative icon worthy of the honor. “Rush demonstrated courage to speak boldly and encouraged his listeners and viewers to reach for their dreams and to push onward beyond the naysayers and discouragers that we all encounter in life,” Ashland Republican Rep. Sara Walsh said. But Democrats slammed the proposal. Kansas City Democratic Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove in a statement criticized his “constant attacks on Black people and other people of color.” She pointed out that Republicans added the “Rush Limbaugh Day” proposal to a bill that also would honor famous Black Missourians including George Washington Carver and Buck O’Neil.