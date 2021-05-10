Val Joyner, a police spokeswoman in St. Charles County, Mo., said law enforcement agencies were investigating after a hiker was shot by a turkey hunter in the Weldon Spring Conservation Area, with Joyner saying it appeared to be “just a really bad accident.”

Ashley Francis, a middle school teacher in Cookeville, Tenn., said she thought that a zebra she spotted on her drive to work, which had escaped from an exotic animal auction and was later recaptured, was the “craziest thing” she had ever seen in the town.

Elizabeth Korcz, a doctor, and her husband, Matthew, who managed her practice in Hoover, Ala., will serve federal prison sentences for providing dangerous doses of hydrocodone, an opioid, to people without a legitimate medical purpose, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Trace Pigott, 28, and his father, Tommy, were arrested in New Orleans and charged in the shooting death of Jason Baglio, an Elvis impersonator who performed under the stage name Jayson Alfano and was also the head chef for the Livingston Parish Council on Aging.

Nin Hulett, the mayor of Granbury, Texas, wrote that he was “truly thankful for the opportunity to serve my city these past ten years” in a resignation letter he submitted after his third arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated.

William Gorham, 67, of Augusta, Ga., was sentenced to 60 years in prison without parole after a jury found him guilty of setting fire to his stepson’s apartment building a day after Gorham’s wife said she was leaving him and was spending the night at her son’s residence.

Abraham Thornburg, an assistant state attorney in Florida, said in a memo that an elementary school principal who paddled a first-grade student in front of her mother will not face any criminal charges, noting that spankings do not constitute child abuse under state law.

Regine McCracken, 25, of Columbia, Mo., was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the death of Randall Sid-dens, a triathlon volunteer whom she hit with her car while she was speeding and using a video-call app on her cellphone, according to court documents.

Gary Davis, a fired police officer in Creola, Ala., is facing charges after an investigation into the assault of a man being held in the town’s jail, with authorities saying Davis tied a rope around the victim’s neck and then hit and kicked him.