100 years ago

May 10, 1921

• Seventh Street, which has been paved with asphalt, will be opened for public use this morning and will add another outlet to the West End from Main. The new surface on the street, which was under the supervision of E. A. Kingsley, engineer, was laid at a cost of approximately $45,000. Petitions now are being circulated for paving State Street, from Capitol Avenue to Tenth Street; Pulaski Street from Seventh Street to Tenth Street; and Victory from Sixth Street to Tenth Street; the Pulaski Street petition has been presented to the City Council and the other two petitions will be presented at the next council meeting.

50 years ago

May 10, 1971

• A tank car filled with vinyl chloride, a highly flammable gas, ruptured Sunday morning at the Missouri Pacific Lines hump yard at North Little Rock, the North Little Rock Fire Department reported. Firemen said the rupture was between 14 and 20 inches long on the bottom of the car and was discovered about 2:30 a.m. The Fire Department was alerted about 4½ hours later and remained on the scene until 12:30 p.m. There was no fire.

25 years ago

May 10, 1996

• Little Rock Central High School's principal pulled the plug Thursday on the school's literary magazine, The Labyrinth, after staff members refused to change a story. "Labyrinth will not be printed this year," Principal Rudolph Howard said. "The product is not coming up to the standards that we set." "I asked them to take it out and they didn't," Howard said of the material he objected to. "There is some graphic stuff in there that is not appropriate to be printed in a school publication." The magazine's editor said the staff solidly supported the two challenged items -- a short story and a poem.

10 years ago

May 10, 2011

• A North Little Rock police officer known for his community service work learned Monday that he is the winner of a contest featured on the television show America's Most Wanted, a North Little Rock police spokesman said. Officer Tommy Norman will receive a check for $10,000 and a trip to the May 21 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series All-Star Race after winning the show's AMW All-Star Contest, Sgt. Terry Kuykendall said. He said Norman plans to donate the $10,000 to charity. A patrol officer since 1998, Norman started programs that raise donations to buy Christmas presents for children of poor families and deliver toys and food to their homes.