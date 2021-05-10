OTHERS SAY: Endangered spaces

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Among the industries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the arts and entertainment sector rests close to the top of the list. Though many performing groups pivoted to virtual concerts and productions, this did little for the thousands of small performance venues that shuttered during the shutdown orders. Many will not reopen.

Congress chose to set up a $16 billion fund for performing venues through the Small Business Administration as part of the second national stimulus package passed in December. The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant could act as a lifeline for these spaces. But the grants have yet to be disbursed. The application portal has been plagued by technical issues.

Industry experts estimate that as many as 90 percent of independent venues were in peril of immediate closure during the pandemic. These small stages are part of the lifeblood of America's performing arts scene, spaces where small and upcoming acts and bands get their start and gain momentum. They are essential community spaces, and the thousands that have closed represent a big loss to the country's cities, towns and neighborhoods.

Recently, more than 160 members of Congress have petitioned the SBA to act with urgency.

With vaccines inoculating large swaths of the population, it's possible that these spaces could once again begin hosting shows in the coming months. The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program surely will play a big role in whether that happens.

Each time a venue closes, a community loses a piece of itself. The SBA must act quickly to preserve these endangered spaces.