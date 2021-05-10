Parker sees variety of roles in department

BELLA VISTA -- Fred Parker has experienced the full operational gamut of serving in a rural fire department.

The volunteer has worked as a volunteer firefighter -- and as a leader -- and witnessed how different decisions affect its operations.

Parker served as White Rock, Mo., Fire Department's assistant chief for four years, then served as interim chief for one year.

During that time, he got a first-hand look at daily operations, taking care of personnel and getting tasks accomplished.

"It was more of an inside look at running a department," he said.

Now, with the department poised for growth, Parker said establishing a fire protection district will benefit the operations tremendously.

"We have a bright future," he said. "Seeing the department double in the end of five years would be a blessing. We were running on a shoestring before."

Voters in the White Rock area approved the establishment of a fire protection district in 2019. That ultimately means that, instead of operating strictly from a donation and dues basis, the department has a secure financial footing.

Approval of the measure now enables officials to levy a tax millage increase of 30 cents per $100 assessed property value. Those funds provide an ongoing foundation for the Fire Department's annual budget.

As growth from the Northwest Arkansas area spills over into McDonald County, the department is looking at one to two new stations in the future, and a newer fleet, he said.

It's an exciting plan of which he's glad to be a vital member.

That interest in the Fire Department is something he now shares with his wife Krystle, whom he married last summer. They two met when she joined the department. They hung out quite a bit and found that each could support the other through tough calls, parenthood and careers. They live in Bella Vista.

Parker works in security for Arvest while his wife works as an emergency medical technician. His goal is to become EMT-certified as well. Long-term, full-time firefighter work seems like a logical step.

Hard calls are something the two share. By knowing each other well, one can anticipate a task while on a call just by the other's look or action.

They also share the commonality of knowing how tough a call can be, he said.

Parker served as a departmental member in 2009-2010 but moved away from the area. When he returned in 2014, it wasn't long before he was again recruited for the department, he said.

In between career, firefighting and parenting, Parker relaxes by gaming. He operates Firehouse Gaming, which offers YouTube gaming content.

He and his wife enjoy the great outdoors, hiking and riding bikes.

"The fun part about it is getting to see new areas and getting out of the house," he said.

"It's exercise, but it's a fun way for us to spend some time together."