Police: 3 dead, 3 hurt after crashes in Arkansas

Three people died and three more were injured in vehicle crashes Saturday, according to Arkansas State Police.

Lawrence Box, 55, of Valiant, Okla., attempted to make a left turn in his Honda CR-V onto Arkansas 32 in Ashdown around 9:15 when he collided with a Peterbilt truck headed west, according to the fatal crash summary.

Box was taken to Little River Memorial Hospital where a coroner declared him dead at 12:52 p.m. Two minors in the car with her were taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock with injuries.

In Sulphur Springs, a local woman was killed and a man injured when their ATV crashed around 5:20 p.m. Saturday on Sibley Road, according to a Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary.

Ray L. Smith, 45, was driving the Polaris Ranger ATV east at a high speed with Cathy M. Smith riding as passenger. The ranger failed to make a left turn, went up on an embankment and rolled over near 22249 Sibley Road in Sulphur Springs, according to the preliminary report.

Ray Smith was taken to Ozarks Community Hospital in Gravette. Cathy Smith's body was sent to Epting Funeral Home in Bella Vista.

A Fort Smith man died after his motorcycle ran into a truck Saturday evening on Rogers Avenue, state police reported.

Around 9:30 p.m., a Dodge Ram pulled out of a parking lot at 6810 Rogers Ave. headed north when it was struck by a Harley Davidson driven by William Joseph Hanson, 63, going east.

Hanson's body was taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith.

No other injuries were reported.

Troopers described the conditions at the times of the three crashes as clear and dry, according to the reports.