Police: Family dog struck by bullet in Little Rock

A family dog was reportedly struck by a bullet Thursday morning, Little Rock police said.

Officers responded around 9:11 a.m. to 87 S. Meadowcliff Drive for a criminal mischief report, according to an incident report from police.

Officers made contact with a woman who lives at 89 S. Meadowcliff Drive, where she told officers her home and vehicle were struck by gunfire, the report states.

Officers observed seven to eight bullet strikes in the home, which was occupied by the family, including three minors. The woman told officers her dog, Bella, was also struck by a bullet, police said.

Little Rock Animal Control responded and transported the dog to the animal hospital.

The dog is still in the animal hospital and is doing well, said Tracy Roark, manager of Little Rock Animal Village.

The bullet entered in the rear end of the dog, traveled its entire body and exited in its neck, Roark said.