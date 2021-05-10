Police: Little Rock woman shot after argument over cellphone

A 34-year-old Little Rock woman was reportedly shot in the foot Friday morning, after an argument with a man over a cellphone, police said.

Officers responded to 1901 Wright Ave. around 6:13 a.m. to reports of a shooting that had just occurred, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

The woman stated she found a cellphone on the ground and she had asked a man if he knew who it belonged to, the report states. The man told her the owner lived on Pulaski Street. Once on Pulaski, the two got into an argument over the phone, police said.

The man reportedly took out a small handgun and shot the woman in the foot, the report states.

The woman walked back to Wright Avenue and called 911, according to the report.

Officers arrived and observed she had a gunshot wound in her left foot, the report states. She was transported to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary for treatment, police said.