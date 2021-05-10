Razorbacks top coaches poll for 5th consecutive week

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas topped the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll for the fifth consecutive week Monday.

The Razorbacks (36-9, 17-7 SEC) received 31 of 32 first-place votes in the poll following a series win over Georgia. Arkansas has been ranked No. 1 in the poll for eight weeks this season.

No. 2 Vanderbilt received one first-place vote following a two-game sweep of Alabama. The Commodores and Crimson Tide had their series finale rained out Sunday.

Arkansas’ next opponent, Tennessee, is ranked No. 5 this week, setting up the Razorbacks’ third top-five matchup on the road this season. While ranked No. 2, Arkansas won series at then-No. 4 Mississippi State in March and then-No. 3 Ole Miss in April.

Tennessee (37-11, 17-7) is tied for the SEC lead with Arkansas entering this week’s series. The Volunteers swept Missouri over the weekend to take a half-game lead over Vanderbilt in the SEC East.

Arkansas leads Mississippi State by one game in the SEC West with two weeks remaining in the regular season. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 3 this week following a series win at South Carolina.

Florida, which plays Arkansas in Fayetteville next week, is ranked No. 7. The Gators won their series at Kentucky after losing the series opener.

Ole Miss fell to No. 14 following a series loss to Texas A&M, and South Carolina fell to No. 21 following the series loss to Mississippi State. Georgia was unranked but received nine votes following its series loss at Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are 12-3 this season against seven teams ranked in this week’s poll, including 5-1 in nonconference games against No. 4 Texas, No. 6 TCU, No. 8 Texas Tech and No. 16 Louisiana Tech.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, May 10

1 Arkansas (36-9)

2 Vanderbilt (34-10)

3 Mississippi State (35-11)

4 Texas (38-12)

5 Tennessee (37-11)

6 TCU (34-12)

7 Florida (33-14)

8 Texas Tech (31-11)

9 Oregon (30-11)

10 Notre Dame (25-10)

11 East Carolina (33-10)

12 Arizona (32-13)

13 Stanford (26-10)

14 Ole Miss (33-14)

15 Louisville (26-15)

16 Louisiana Tech (33-12)

17 Southern Miss (33-15)

18 Pittsburgh (22-13)

19 Florida State (25-17)

20 Charlotte (35-14)

21 South Carolina (28-17)

22 UCLA (27-15)

23 Indiana (23-10)

24 Old Dominion (33-13)

25 California-Irvine (29-15)