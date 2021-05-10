Club News: ROMEO club visits favorite lunch spot set to close

The ROMEO club had lunch at their favorite restaurant Tuesday, Lavender’s Barn.

Lavender’s Barn will close on May 13 and the ROMEO (Retired Old Men Eating Out) club wanted to enjoy going there a few more times, according to a news release from member Gary McClure.

“O’ yes, you can see the ROMEOs eating out next Tuesday at the large table in the Lavender’s Barn,” according to the release. “We like the Lavender’s Barn so much. This is the second week in a row that we have had lunch there, and we will be back next week. Traci Pharr personally knows all her customers, what they want to eat and what they drink. She is a remarkable person and we will miss her.” The ROMEOs were formed more than 15 years ago by W.E. Ayres, Simon Joseph, Currin Nichol, Charles Slater and Ralph Smith. All are deceased along with Harley Cox, the first replacement member, according to the release.

The Pine Bluff retirees have been meeting for a weekly lunch for years.

“Their conversation tends to be ‘like a barbell,’ as one of them put it. We talk about politics or new movies, U of A (University of Arkansas) athletics, what’s happening now, and about what we saw and did a half-century ago — and everything in between. We laugh a lot. All except one graduated from U of A, and he graduated from Murray State in Kentucky,” according to the release.

The local group is part of a widespread phenomenon known as ROMEO. There are hundreds of self-proclaimed ROMEO groups across the country, some with a handful of members, some with as many as 80.

“I wouldn’t miss it,” John H. Talbot said. “I don’t know any other two hours of my life when I’m so happy to be in the company of other people.” Talbot, who has some health problems, did not attend the Tuesday gathering.

Across the country, ROMEO groups meet for lunch or for breakfast, weekly or monthly. They may form spontaneously because of members’ common interests or associations or they may be associated with religious groups, adult communities or senior centers.

There are no officers, by-laws, rules or regulations, dues or attendance records. The meeting consists of good fellowship, good food and sharing of recent events and some old or new stories.

“Here in Pine Bluff a different restaurant is picked on a rotating basis by the members. Everyone orders from the regular menu and pays their own separate bill. The membership is by invitation and being retired is the only requirement. This was written by the youngest member of the club. He is 81,” according to the release.

