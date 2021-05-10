STATE SPORTS BRIEF: Travs vs. Naturals postponed

BASEBALL

Travs vs. Naturals postponed

The Arkansas Travelers’ Sunday series finale against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals was postponed due to rain, denying the Travs a shot at a split of the six-game set.

Although the sun was shining at Dickey-Stephens Park at the scheduled first pitch time of 2:10 p.m., the contest began in a delay due to the threat of inclement weather and ultimately never started. The game will be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Aug. 4 when the Naturals next return to North Little Rock.

The Naturals took the series’ first two games Tuesday and Wednesday before the Travelers won back-to-back games Thursday and Friday nights. Northwest Arkansas came back late Saturday, capitalizing on 14 Travs walks to emerge with a 6-3 victory. Alejandro Requena, who allowed 3 runs in 3 1/3 innings Tuesday, will take the hill for the Travs at 11 a.m. Tuesday when they host the Springfield Cardinals for their “School Day” game.

Sports