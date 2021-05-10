Sulphur Springs woman killed in rollover crash, troopers say

A Sulphur Springs woman was killed and a man was injured Saturday evening, after their vehicle went up an embankment and rolled over, troopers said.

A 45-year-old Sulphur Springs man was driving a 2019 Polaris Ranger east on Sibley Road around 5:24 p.m. at the time of the crash, according to a preliminary report from state police.

The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a left-hand turn and lost control, the report states.

The vehicle went up an embankment and rolled over, coming to a rest on its right side, troopers said.

Passenger Cathy M. Smith, 43, died as a result of the crash, troopers said.

In a separate incident, a motorcyclist from Redfield was killed in a Jefferson County crash Saturday morning, troopers said.

Christopher C. Geyer, 41, was driving a 2020 Honda motorcycle east on Stagecoach Road around 11:55 a.m., at the time of the crash, according to a report.

After a left turn, the driver lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected, troopers said.

He was transported to UAMS Medical Center, where he later died, according to the report.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of both crashes as clear and dry.

At least 207 people were killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Department of Public Safety.