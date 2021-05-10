Super Quiz: Two Meanings

A Chinese boat. To dispose of something useless or old.

A steel hand tool. To enter a document as an official record.

A device for transferring liquids. To question persistently.

A financial institution. To tilt an aircraft laterally in flight.

The main ascending part of a plant. To restrain or stop.

A female swan. To write something.

A machine used for weaving cloth. To come into view indistinctly.

A small branch with flowers on it, used for decoration. To disperse a liquid in a jet of droplets.