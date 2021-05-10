Super Quiz: Two Meanings

A Chinese boat. To dispose of something useless or old.
A steel hand tool. To enter a document as an official record.
A device for transferring liquids. To question persistently.
A financial institution. To tilt an aircraft laterally in flight.
The main ascending part of a plant. To restrain or stop.
A female swan. To write something.
A machine used for weaving cloth. To come into view indistinctly.
A small branch with flowers on it, used for decoration. To disperse a liquid in a jet of droplets.
A sheltered port. To secretly hold a feeling persistently in the mind.
ANSWERS:
Junk
File
Pump
Bank
Stem
Pen
Loom
Spray
Harbor