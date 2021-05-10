Troopers: DeWitt woman killed after car overturns, slides into ditch

A DeWitt woman was killed Sunday evening after her car rolled over and slid into a ditch, troopers said.

Crystal Papa, 42, was traveling east on Arkansas 276 near Devore Road in Arkansas County when the crash happened at about 5 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police. Papa’s 2002 Kia Optima vehicle went off the north side of the road and flipped onto its roof, the report states.

Troopers said the car then traveled down the ditch, sliding upside down into water.

Papa was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as cloudy and dry.

At least 207 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Department of Public Safety.