Birthday party shooter kills 6 people, self

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A gunman opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, slaying six adults before killing himself Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday in a mobile home park on the east side of Colorado Springs, police said.

Officers arrived at a trailer to find six dead adults and a man with serious injuries who died later at a hospital, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported.

The suspected shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children. He walked inside and opened fire before shooting himself, police said.

The birthday party was for one of the people killed, police said.

Police on Sunday hadn't released the identities of the shooter or victims. Authorities say a motive wasn't immediately known.

Children at the attack weren't hurt and were placed with relatives.

"My heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents," Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement.

It was Colorado's worst mass shooting since a gunman killed 10 people at a Boulder supermarket March 22.

Colorado Springs, population 465,000, is Colorado's second-biggest city after Denver.

Vaccination benefit show draws $302M

LOS ANGELES -- The Global Citizen fundraising concert advocating the importance of vaccine equity has pulled in $302 million, exceeding the goal for the organization's campaign.

Global Citizen announced Saturday that the funds raised helped procure more than 26 million doses at the "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World." The organization said money was garnered through several philanthropic and corporate commitments.

President Joe Biden, Prince Harry and Jennifer Lopez were among the big names who took part in the event, which was recorded May 2 and aired Saturday. ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube and iHeartMedia radio stations will broadcast the concert staged at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Selena Gomez hosted the show, which was attended by several thousand fully-vaccinated concertgoers who cheered on performances by Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, H.E.R. and Lopez, who enjoyed a duet with her mom.

Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Penn and David Letterman served as special guest speakers.

Vax Live was one of the largest concert gatherings in Southern California since the coronavirus pandemic roiled the world more than a year ago.

Organizers called the event the country's first large-scale music event for a covid-19-compliant audience. Media and production staff needed to show a negative covid-19 test before entering the stadium.

8 people shot, 1 dies in Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX -- One man was killed and seven other people were wounded in a shooting inside a downtown Phoenix hotel after an argument early Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix hotel around 12:30 a.m., Sunday.

Police said a group of people between the ages of 18 and 22 who all were attending a function inside the hotel had an argument that escalated into shots being fired.

"We do believe this is an isolated incident and not a random act," police spokeswoman Sgt. Maggie Cox said, adding that detectives were still interviewing witnesses.

"There was definitely more than one shooter," she said. "After the argument, different people within that group began shooting at each other."

It was unclear what kind of event was being held at the upscale hotel located near the city's convention center and close to the Arizona Diamondbacks' ballpark and Phoenix Suns' basketball arena.

Cox said arriving officers evacuated the hotel staff from the building before doing a search to make sure there wasn't an active shooter.

They located a man who was declared dead at the scene and then helped the wounded -- six men and one woman -- get treatment before they were taken to hospitals.

Denver lawman injured, gunman sought

DENVER -- An officer in Colorado was shot in the leg and police launched a search for the shooter.

Officers responded late Saturday to a home in Denver on a report of a person on a porch who did not belong there, Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters early Sunday.

The shooter opened fire on officers at the scene and one officer was shot in the leg, Thomas said. The officer was taken to Denver Health Medical Center in critical condition.

Police were not immediately sure whether the suspect was in custody. Thomas said officers made contact with multiple "individuals of interest" but the investigation was still ongoing.

Authorities set up a perimeter in the area of the shooting in search of the suspect. Residents in the community northwest of downtown were encouraged to stay inside their homes.

The search involving police dogs ended and the area reopened to the public Sunday morning, the Denver Post reported.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports