Washington County marriage licenses

April 29
Santos Cruz Andrade, 74, and Antonia Melendez Rivera, 63, both of Springdale
Giorgio Phedre Baudin, 25, and Donna Ariel Bouzi, 24, both of Fayetteville
Kevin Alberto Carrillo Martinez, 25, and Liliana Adriana Escobar Castaneda, 25, both of Springdale
Jose Manuel Chavez Reyes, 22, and Haydee Sarahi Reyes, 18, both of Rogers
Dustin Berg Harder, 36, and Christina Dawn Friend, 30, both of Fayetteville
Bijhon Jacovi Jackson, 25, El Dorado, and Brianna Sade Amanda Biehl, 24, Edmond, Okla.
Natividad De Jesus Morales Regalado, 35, and Nancy Gisela Campos De Alarcon, 25, both of Springdale
Michael Lee Rinehart, 37, and Gianna Grace Rinehart, 43, both of Fayetteville
April 30
David Host Alonso, 58, and Tina Dawn Keeling, 55, both of Owasso, Okla.
Samuel Kyzer Bell, 28, and Breana Marie Smith, 23, both of Fayetteville
George Hunter Brown, 30, and Chelsi Renee Wieland, 30, both of Fayetteville
Matthew Robert Drummond, 23, and Kinley Brooke Mason, 25, both of Fayetteville
James Robert Gilmore, 57, and Sherrie Lynn O'Flaherty, 56, both of Waco, Texas
Robert Zane Hamilton Hooper, 31, and Leslie Lynn Davis, 29, both of Springdale
Timothy William Huebner, 27, and Marisol Escamilla, 26, both of Springdale
John Burkley Kenner III, 45, and Rebecca Bowerman Pankey, 44, both of Lincoln
Jordan Riel Obana, 25, and Raychel Lynn Butler, 27, both of Fayetteville
Michael Garrett Osterbur, 31, and Shelby Nicole Briley, 30, both of Fort Smith
Aaron Pinedo, 26, and Elizabeth Anne Phillips, 24, both of Benton
Harold Lee Ray, 57, and Shirley Ann Bailey, 62, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Alejandro Segura, 24, and Elysa Ann Barton, 25, both of Fayetteville
Melvin Torres, 47, and Brynn Boyd Wright, 31, both of Fayetteville
Nicholas Andrew Turner, 22, and Peyton Michelle Cooper, 22, both of Little Rock
May 3
Jimmy Hayden Eubanks Jr., 28, and Savannah Ashley Caffrey, 29, both of Fayetteville
Aidan Michael Harman, 24, and Tanner Brooke Roberson, 22, both of Centerton
Cole Joseph Jones, 26, and Hannah Laurel Sitek, 26, both of Fayetteville
Randy Jurelang, 28, and Malhia John, 32, both of Springdale
Isai Mendez Abad, 32, and Juana Ceci Cervantes, 41, both of Siloam Springs
Raymond Lee Niblock, 54, and Jesse Martin Lipsmeyer, 29, both of Rogers
Alexander Oscar Perlera, 39, and Virginia Aleman Hernandez, 51, both of Springdale
Ryan Delbert Summerlin, 36, and Savannah Belle Leggett, 28, both of Muskogee, Okla.
May 4
Chavares Latigre Balentine, 32, and Casey Dawn Case, 30, both of Fayetteville
Joseph Christian Banks II, 36, and Lauren Yvonne Boudreaux, 33, both of Fayetteville
Brian Wayne Carnes, 39, and Lauren Katherine Lawson, 31, both of Prairie Grove
Ronald Barry Glenn, 53, and Amy Leigh Lambeth, 46, both of Springdale
Mason McKinley Greening, 31, and Hope Dominique Johnson, 29, both of Prairie Grove
Courtney Lindsay Michelle Hatch, 29, and Katheryn Melissa Carrillo, 26, both of Farmington
Charles William McNeal, 31, and Alexis Rayne Acello, 28, both of Fayetteville
Marco Antonio Patino-Alas, 40, and Graciela Mendoza-Gutierrez, 40, both of Springdale
Erick Eugene Roberts, 46, and Daniela Gonzalez, 36, both of Springdale
Max William Thomas, 29, and Virginia Lee McCord, 40, both of Fayetteville
Alexis Antonio Valdez, 22, and Stormie Rayne Taylor, 20, both of Prairie Grove
May 5
Gardner Ries Beaulieu, 23, Fayetteville, and Marybelle Christine Childress, 25, Bella Vista
Juan Alberto Dominguez Severino, 30, and Luz Maria Dominguez Saldana, 22, both of Springdale
Tanner Scott Feil, 28, and Skye LeighAnn Tennant, 28, both of Fayetteville
Oswaldo Gomez Chavez, 49, and Maria Mercedes Solano Pacheco, 50, both of Springdale
Adam Quinn Johnson, 27, and Chassie Veronica Humphrey, 27, both of Fayetteville
Jacob Harrison Lance, 21, and Elise Elizabeth Lindsey, 21, both of Springdale
Angel Guadalupe Martinez Gonzalez, 40, and Sandra Deanne Murray, 41, both of Prairie Grove
Brett Arnold Price, 26, and Bridget Elizabeth Bloye, 24, both of Rogers
Kaleb Dean Thompson, 26, and AshLee Breann Cook, 26, both of Bentonville
Luis Fernando Vargas Gonzalez, 26, and Yvette Maldonado Hernandez, 22, both of Springdale
Nickolas Kenneth Kalani WongDock, 24, Carver, Minn., and Cameron Grace Bearden, 20, Springdale