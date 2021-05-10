Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

April 26

Firehouse Subs

2612 Martin Luther King Blvd., Suite 4, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Ranch dressing sitting on counter at 63 degrees and should be kept cold at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Posted retail food permit expired.

Green Oak Center

249 W. Main, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two boxes of NoSnooze expired on 11-2017 and four boxes of NoDoz expired on 2-2021. Food in the freezer is not covered.

Harp Elementary School

2700 Butterfield Coach Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Temperature measuring devices are stuck (wash and rinse).

Perimeter Behavioral of the Ozarks

2466 S 48th St., Suite B, Springdale

Critical violations: Dessert in the refrigerator, second shelf without a protective cover. The ware-washing machine is out of chemical sanitation (chlorine). Chemical sanitation shall occur at 50-100ppm.

Noncritical violations: None

School of Innovation

2667 Hylton Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Raw eggs are stored above packaged flat bread.

Noncritical violations: None

Yum Yo's Frozen Treats

4201 N Shiloh Drive, Suite 1420, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Plastic protection of evaporator is not clean. There are areas of the floor lacks repair.

April 27

Axis Lounge

25 E Center St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw goat's milk in the refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Posted retail food permit has expired.

Green Room

326 N West Ave., Suite 16, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Herman's Ribhouse

2901 N College, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips for dishwasher unavailable at time of inspection.

Lincoln Quick-A-Way

208 US-62 Highway, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Burritos not covered in the freezer. Bottle of bleach water at cash register was not labeled. No test strips.

Mo Tacos and Churros

329 N West Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Spray bottle with chemical product (blue color) the label is not clear.

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit not posted.

Tony's Burgers

103 E Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: Corn at 50 degrees in the refrigerator. Should be kept cold at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Carton of shell eggs stored over a container of sour cream and package of raw bacon stored on a shelf above packages of cheese.

April 29

La Michoacana De Robinson

101 E Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Packaged curtido prepared on site has date marked 04/16. Packaged food in retail food establishment does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink does not have a handwashing signage. In food preparation area, door to the outside is open. Handwashing sink is not clean. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Sky Vue Lodge

22822 Highway 71 North, Winslow

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Women's latrine does not have handwashing sign.

Slim Chickens

3562 W Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee wearing a watch and employee wearing bracelets. Packages of cups and lids in boxes stored on the floor. Ceiling tile is missing in the kitchen.

Walmart Supercenter Deli-Bakery

4870 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink by the bakery had piping nozzles in the basin.

Walmart Supercenter Food Store

4870 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two cans on the shelf with large dents effecting the top seal of the cans.

Yen Store

2257 Old Wire Road, Suite 7, Springdale

Critical violations: Handwashing sink is full of utensils. Raw eggs are stored above packaged ready-to-eat food (sodas/beverages).

Noncritical violations: One refrigerator does not have a thermometer.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 26 -- Ozark Guidance Center, 2400 S 48th St., Springdale; Westrock Nutrition, 1545 W 15th St., Fayetteville; Zaxby's Restaurant, 1670 Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

April 27 -- Apple's Thai Nee Kitchen, 4782 N College Ave., Fayetteville; Ozark Guidance Center - Springdale, 4912 Springhouse Drive, Springdale; Swoon Juice Bar, 565 W Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville; Theo's, 318 N Campbell Ave., Fayetteville

April 29 -- Bayyari Elementary School, 2199 Scottsdale, Springdale; Kum & Go, 4251 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

April 30 -- Harp's Deli-Bakery, 1007 Jones Road, Springdale; Harp's Food Store, 1007 Jones Road, Springdale; Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, 859 E Millsap, Fayetteville; The Links Fayetteville, 3600 W Player Lane, Fayetteville