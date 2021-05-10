Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
April 26
Firehouse Subs
2612 Martin Luther King Blvd., Suite 4, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Ranch dressing sitting on counter at 63 degrees and should be kept cold at 41 degrees or below.
Noncritical violations: Posted retail food permit expired.
Green Oak Center
249 W. Main, Farmington
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Two boxes of NoSnooze expired on 11-2017 and four boxes of NoDoz expired on 2-2021. Food in the freezer is not covered.
Harp Elementary School
2700 Butterfield Coach Road, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Temperature measuring devices are stuck (wash and rinse).
Perimeter Behavioral of the Ozarks
2466 S 48th St., Suite B, Springdale
Critical violations: Dessert in the refrigerator, second shelf without a protective cover. The ware-washing machine is out of chemical sanitation (chlorine). Chemical sanitation shall occur at 50-100ppm.
Noncritical violations: None
School of Innovation
2667 Hylton Road, Springdale
Critical violations: Raw eggs are stored above packaged flat bread.
Noncritical violations: None
Yum Yo's Frozen Treats
4201 N Shiloh Drive, Suite 1420, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Plastic protection of evaporator is not clean. There are areas of the floor lacks repair.
April 27
Axis Lounge
25 E Center St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Raw goat's milk in the refrigerator.
Noncritical violations: Posted retail food permit has expired.
Green Room
326 N West Ave., Suite 16, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.
Herman's Ribhouse
2901 N College, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Test strips for dishwasher unavailable at time of inspection.
Lincoln Quick-A-Way
208 US-62 Highway, Lincoln
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Burritos not covered in the freezer. Bottle of bleach water at cash register was not labeled. No test strips.
Mo Tacos and Churros
329 N West Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Spray bottle with chemical product (blue color) the label is not clear.
Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit not posted.
Tony's Burgers
103 E Pridemore Drive, Lincoln
Critical violations: Corn at 50 degrees in the refrigerator. Should be kept cold at 41 degrees or below.
Noncritical violations: Carton of shell eggs stored over a container of sour cream and package of raw bacon stored on a shelf above packages of cheese.
April 29
La Michoacana De Robinson
101 E Robinson Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Packaged curtido prepared on site has date marked 04/16. Packaged food in retail food establishment does not have a label.
Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink does not have a handwashing signage. In food preparation area, door to the outside is open. Handwashing sink is not clean. Current retail food permit is not posted.
Sky Vue Lodge
22822 Highway 71 North, Winslow
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Women's latrine does not have handwashing sign.
Slim Chickens
3562 W Wedington Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Employee wearing a watch and employee wearing bracelets. Packages of cups and lids in boxes stored on the floor. Ceiling tile is missing in the kitchen.
Walmart Supercenter Deli-Bakery
4870 Elm Springs Road, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink by the bakery had piping nozzles in the basin.
Walmart Supercenter Food Store
4870 Elm Springs Road, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Two cans on the shelf with large dents effecting the top seal of the cans.
Yen Store
2257 Old Wire Road, Suite 7, Springdale
Critical violations: Handwashing sink is full of utensils. Raw eggs are stored above packaged ready-to-eat food (sodas/beverages).
Noncritical violations: One refrigerator does not have a thermometer.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
April 26 -- Ozark Guidance Center, 2400 S 48th St., Springdale; Westrock Nutrition, 1545 W 15th St., Fayetteville; Zaxby's Restaurant, 1670 Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville
April 27 -- Apple's Thai Nee Kitchen, 4782 N College Ave., Fayetteville; Ozark Guidance Center - Springdale, 4912 Springhouse Drive, Springdale; Swoon Juice Bar, 565 W Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville; Theo's, 318 N Campbell Ave., Fayetteville
April 29 -- Bayyari Elementary School, 2199 Scottsdale, Springdale; Kum & Go, 4251 Elm Springs Road, Springdale
April 30 -- Harp's Deli-Bakery, 1007 Jones Road, Springdale; Harp's Food Store, 1007 Jones Road, Springdale; Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, 859 E Millsap, Fayetteville; The Links Fayetteville, 3600 W Player Lane, Fayetteville