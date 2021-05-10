Women’s Institute plans virtual meet

The Pine Bluff District No. 1 Women’s Institute will meet virtually from 10:30 a.m. to noon May 15. The featured presenter will be Rosie Clayton and the topic will be “Helping Students Get Ahead in Virtual and In-Person Learning.” The women’s institute is sponsored by Pine Bluff District No. 1 Women’s Department of the Church of God in Christ, Arkansas First Jurisdiction. During these events, participants will discuss an array of religious, social and economic issues, according to a news release.

Interested participants may sign in at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86476242465with meeting ID: 864 7624 2465. People may also call in at 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799. Everyone is welcome to participate.

Agency hosts free fishing in Pine Bluff

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Family and Community Fishing Program will host a free fishing event for all ages at Martin Luther King Jr. Park Pond from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. May 15.

Anyone may participate as long as those who are 16 or older have a valid fishing license. Everyone is encouraged to take their catch home to enjoy a healthy fish dinner afterward.

The pond will be stocked with catchable-size catfish that are ready to bite, but this is much more than just a fishing derby. This event will feature music, prizes and a variety of activities including free health screenings, according to a news release.

“We’ve partnered with Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Director Samuel Glover and My Sister’s Keeper Inc. LLC to provide the free health screenings, music, food and prizes for the event,” said Maurice Jackson, FCFP coordinator for the AGFC. “They’ll even have free covid-19 testing available.” Participants should bring their own fishing gear and bait, as well as a comfortable chair.

“It would also be smart to bring along a cooler or stringer to bring home your catch,” Jackson said. “These fish will be ready to bite. This is one of our first major get-togethers since covid-19, and we are excited to be able to get out and spend time with our anglers.” The entire event is free, but participants must register at gofish.agfc.com. Find out more about the Family and Community Fishing Program and ponds around the state that are stocked with catchable catfish at www.agfc.com/familyfishing.