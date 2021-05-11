3 people killed on Arkansas roadways

Three people died in traffic crashes in the state Sunday, according to Arkansas State Police reports.

A 77-year-old Hot Springs woman died in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 71 in Scott County, according to one report.

Sherry Miller died when the 2013 Honda Accord she was riding in was struck head-on by a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado about 10 a.m., the report said. The pickup had crossed the centerline and sideswiped a 2018 GMC Sierra before hitting the car.

The driver of the Accord, 82-year-old Gordon Miller of Hot Springs, and the driver of the Sierra, 84-year-old John Butterbaugh, were both injured, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

A Conway man died in a single-vehicle crash on Buddy Morrison Road in El Paso about 11:10 a.m., according to another police report.

Robert L. Grissom, 79, was driving a 1998 Suzuki when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, the report said.

Conditions at the time were cloudy and dry, the report said.

Crystal Papa, 42, of Dewitt died when the 2002 Kia Optima she was driving on Arkansas 276 about 5 p.m. ran off the road and flipped onto its roof before sliding into a water-filled ditch, a state police report said.

Papa was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conditions at the time were cloudy and dry, the report said.