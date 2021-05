Fort Smith, circa 1912: Research suggests the photo of packed-together cars was taken at Spring Hill Park. In 1913, Barney Oldfield set a new speed record for the half-mile track. He was the best known race car driver in the first decades of the 20th century and the first to lap the Indianapolis Speedway track at more than 100 mph.

