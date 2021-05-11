Body ID'd as missing Little Rock man

The Jefferson County sheriff's office identified a man found dead on the Arkansas River bank as a person reported missing in Little Rock in December, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

The Arkansas State Crime Lab notified Jefferson County that they identified a body found on April 30 as Alan Buckles Sr., 63 of Little Rock, who was reported missing by Little Rock police.

Little Rock police initiated an investigation into the missing man in December, searching without success around a parking lot in Murray Park where his vehicle was found unattended, a Little Rock department member said at the time.

According to Little Rock authorities, the Arkansas River was dredged in an attempt to find him.

At 8:15 a.m. April 30, Jefferson County deputies were dispatched to an area off Bartlett Road near Lock and Dam 5 where fishermen found the body, according to an initial news release.

According to releases from both agencies, investigators will be collaborating together in the investigation.