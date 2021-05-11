Bryan sentenced to 25 years for killing his friend

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison after pleading no contest to second-degree murder and guilty to several other charges.

Walter Bryan, 20, was charged with killing Tyler Garska, who was a friend.

Tracy McCormick, Garska's mother, wrote a victim impact statement, saying that she forgave Bryan. Deputy prosecutor Matthew Light read the statement during Monday's hearing.

McCormick asked Bryan to reflect and choose what he wants to get from such "a stupid senseless act" resulting in her son's death.

"Do you want to be lost and continue this life, or do you want something better?" Light said, reading McCormick's statement. "Because believe this, you are loved and you are more than the gang tattoos you have."

Bryan pleaded guilty to robbery, intimidating a witness, tampering with physical evidence, furnishing prohibited articles, forgery and possession of a controlled substance. The plea was under an agreement that Scott Parks, Bryan's attorney, reached with the prosecution.

Light told Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren that Bryan fatally shot Garska after they fought.

Garska, 22, was found dead Nov. 20, 2018, in a room at the Super 8 Motel in Bentonville, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Bryan was arrested four days later.

Bryan told police that he and Garska were wrestling and that Garska later "did that Russian roulette thing and shot himself in the head," according to the affidavit. Bryan said he took Garska's ring, necklace, cologne and a jacket, according to court documents.

A witness told police that Bryan threatened to kill him and pointed a stolen AR-15 rifle at him, according to the affidavit.

Light said Bryan disposed of the revolver used in Garska's death and that the weapon was never recovered.

Light told the judge that McCormick was in favor of the plea agreement.

Garska was killed because Bryan "chose to pull a gun out in a motel room," Light read from McCormick's statement. "My world was forever changed that day, and a part of me died. Two and a half years later, the pain and anger are just as raw as if it had just happened yesterday."

She wanted Bryan to understand what his actions stole not only from her, but also from her daughters and her two grandchildren, who will have to grow up without their father, the statement said.

McCormick described her son as a kind, loving and compassionate person who was musically talented and a hard worker.

"Your life may feel like it's over right now, but I promise you it's not, and what you choose to do from this point on is up to you," Light read. "So you can be the gangster and, heaven forbid, one day find yourself where Tyler is, or you can honor the friendship you say you had with Tyler and live your life trying to be the better person he will never get the chance to be."

The hearing was held with videoconferencing. Bryan was at the Benton County jail and appeared to wipe away tears as Light read McCormick's statement. McCormick wanted Bryan to have a copy of her statement.

Bryan will have to abide by a suspended-sentence agreement for 25 years after his release from prison. He was ordered to pay $1,170 in court-associated costs. He received 962 days of credit for the time he's been jailed since his arrest.

Parks said Bryan asked him to relay that he regrets his role in Garska's death and that he wanted to know whether he'll be able to write to McCormick.

Karren said Parks could file a motion and that Light could get a response from McCormick before allowing Bryan to contact her.