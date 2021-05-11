Marriage Licenses

John Lassiter, 25, and Brooke Borgognoni, 25, both of Little Rock.

Devonte Rimmer, 26, and Mariah Esters, 27, both of Houston, Texas.

Scotty Lane, 69, and Juanita Williams, 67, both of North Little Rock.

Christopher Taylor, 40, and Shemika Brooks, 43, both of Little Rock.

Justin Barbee-Smith, 30, and Erika Hines, 27, both of North Little Rock.

Tyrone McClinton, 45, and Roshaunda Wells, 43, both of White Hall.

Ashley Whitten, 36, of Little Rock and Matthew Beegle, 31, of Jonesboro.

Anthony Powell, 23, and Nataveiah Yancy, 19, both of Alexander.

Taylor Frye, 25, and Nicholas Mobley, 29, both of Jackson, Miss.

Shikenna Nwachukwu, 35, and Gregory Facen Jr., 34, both of Little Rock.

Jessica Scott, 24, of Sherwood and William Walker, 26, of North Little Rock.

Tery Sims, 44, and Comuneci Humphrey, 44, both of Little Rock.

Darrell Graves, 37, and Monica Kabi, 50, both of North Little Rock.

Brian Parks, 27, and Sarah Beeler, 29, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-1384. Dawunna Johnson v. Kedron Johnson.

21-1386. Tonya Cheatam v. Taurus Bryant Sr.

21-1391. Rashon Radford v. Katrina Price.

21-1392. Jacquelyn Hall v. Adam Hall Jr.

21-1393. Stacy Richardson v. Melvin Taylor Jr.

GRANTED

21-166. Dethanie Grant v. Vladimir Grant.

21-334. Mark Warner v. Kristen Warner.

21-426. Julie Thomann v. Jason Thomann.