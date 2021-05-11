Day setfor newlook attobacco

A group of interfaith leaders and grassroots advocates will hold a press conference to recognize May 16 as No Menthol Sunday at 10 a.m. Friday at the Main Street Plaza in downtown Pine Bluff, 601 S. Main St.

No Menthol Sunday is the annual observance that highlights the targeted marketing of mentholated commercial tobacco products to the African American community and to Arkansas youth, according to a news release from StuffintheBluff.com.

The Pine Bluff Wellness and Health Equity Coalition and the Coalition for a Tobacco Free Arkansas will recognize No Menthol Sunday.

"The occasion calls faith leaders throughout Arkansas and around the nation to educate congregants about how the tobacco industry intentionally targets the African-American community with potential death and destruction, through the marketing of menthol-flavored cigarettes and cigars," according to the release.

This year's theme is "A New Day" is inspired from Isaiah 43:18-19 NIV.

"Tobacco is still the number one killer of African Americans, and people of faith can play a major role in changing this. Not only do we take this media opportunity to encourage congregations to support one another in escaping tobacco addiction, but we also aim to highlight the adverse role of menthol flavored tobacco products in addicting our kids," according to the release.

Speakers will include Pebbles Fagan, Ph. D., M.P.H., director of the Center for the Study of Tobacco at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health; District 17 state Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff; pastors Travis Harden, Victor Patterson, Johnny Smith, minister Michael Heisler and an elder, Joe Brown.

"We are encouraged to embrace the opportunity to build tobacco-free communities that are healthy and just. Even after years of losing the battle for a comprehensive flavor ban, and after covid-19 has exacerbated health disparities, we have not lost heart. Isaiah 43:18-19 reminds us to forget the things that are behind us because a new day is upon us! Yesterday is in the past, and today brings a fresh start," according to the release.

No Menthol Sunday is also a time for smokers to begin their journey to quit. The public is encouraged to attend the gathering Friday, while adhering to safe covid-19 prevention protocols.