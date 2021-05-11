Deifel named SEC coach of the year; Razorbacks rack up All-SEC honors

The University of Arkansas softball team recently finished off a record-setting regular season in style with a share of its first Southeastern Conference title.

The No. 6 Razorbacks kicked off the postseason with a haul of honors that the league office announced Tuesday morning.

Courtney Deifel was named SEC Coach of the Year, while pitcher Mary Haff was tabbed as Co-Pitcher of the Year and first team All-SEC. But that’s far from all.

Shortstop Braxton Burnside earned All-SEC first-team honors, while teammates Danielle Gibson, Hannah McEwen and Autumn Storms were on the second team. Gibson was also named to the All-Defensive team, while pitcher Jenna Bloom was chosen to the All-Newcomer team.

Deifel, who is in her sixth season at Arkansas, led the Razorbacks (40-8) to a share of their first SEC regular-season crown, not to mention their highest national ranking in school history.

The former All American catcher from Cal has engineered a tremendous worst-to-first turnaround in the Razorbacks, who finished 1-23 in the SEC in her inaugural season in Fayetteville. Arkansas tied for a school-best 19 SEC wins to share the title with Florida. However, the Razorbacks went 19-5 this season, compared to 19-11 in 2000 when the SEC played more league games.

She becomes the second Arkansas coach to earn the SEC honor, joining Carrie Dever-Boaz, who won it in 1999. Dever-Boaz led the Razorbacks to the most wins in school history (46) that season.

The Razorbacks are one of the top power-hitting teams in the country led by Burnside. Arkansas has ranked second most of the season in home runs, but slipped to fourth over the past couple of weekends. Top-ranked Oklahoma has led the race all season, but Arizona (91) and Wichita State (91) slipped ahead of the Raorbacks’ 89 in the last couple of weeks.

Haff, a redshirt junior, has been a workhorse for the Razorbacks, finishing the regular season 23-5 with a 1.61 ERA and 170 innings pitched. She’s been among the nation’s leaders in wins and innings pitched all season and is the first Razorback to earn the Pitcher of the Year honor.

Haff came up huge in key spots all season, but none bigger than in the final series of the season against LSU on the road. She picked up two wins in Baton Rouge, including the final one that nailed down a share of the Razorbacks’ first SEC title.

The right-hander from Winter Haven, Fla., leads the league in appearances (35) and is tied for the league lead in wins, ranks second in innings pitched, not to mention top five in strikeouts (175) and top 10 in ERA. In addition, Haff’s five saves is third in the league.

Burnside’s 24 home runs smashed the single-season school record and ranks second in the nation. The Paragould native becomes Arkansas’ third first-team All-SEC selection. The fifth-year senior joins McEwen (2019) and Devon Wallace (2012) in that select group.

The fifth-year senior ranks second in the SEC in slugging percentage (.889), while Gibson is fifth (.771).

McEwen and Storms are both three-time All-SEC honorees. McEwen is tied with Burnside with a team-best .497 on-base percentage. They are tied for seventh in the SEC.

Gibson leads the team with a .369 batting average to go with 15 home runs and tied for a team-best with 51 RBIs. The redshirt junior and Burnside are one behind Kentucky Erin Coffell for tops in the SEC in that category.The first baseman’s 16 doubles is also tied for the most in the SEC.

Storms, despite battling injuries, is 7-1 with a sparkling 1.39 ERA and four saves. Bloom, a redshirt freshman from Huntington Beach, Calif., is 8-2 with a 3.44 ERA, including 4-1 with a 2.41 in the SEC.