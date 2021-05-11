ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Winner of student mural competition to implement design

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

'Spaceship Earth'

The Arkansas Cinema Society will screen, virtually, "Spaceship Earth," a documentary about the 1991 Biosphere 2 experiment in which eight people spent two years quarantined inside of a self-engineered replica of Earth's ecosystem, 6 p.m. Wednesday at tinyurl.com/3tzx9fw7. Admission is free. Visit arkansascinemasociety.org.

The screening is part of the Coolidge Corner Theatre's Science on Screen series. A question-and-answer session will follow with Kelley Bass, chief executive officer of the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock, and Janet Lanza, emeritus professor of biology at the University of Arkansas. Little Rock Central High biology teacher Rachel Norris will moderate.

UALR mural

Emma Chambers, a junior Bachelor of Fine Arts major, is the winner of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's first student mural competition, created by the Student Government Association in conjunction with the Faculty Senate Building and Grounds committee. Chambers' design of swimming koi received more than 750 votes.

The mural — 8 feet wide and 16 feet long — will be on the west side of the university's Ottenheimer Library lobby entrance. The award includes $1,000 to complete the mural, including $150 for support materials, $650 for preparation, construction materials and cleanup, as well as a $200 artist stipend.

A dedication ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. today in the Ottenheimer Library lobby.

Windgate grants

The Windgate Foundation is giving $6.4 million grant to Arkansas State University at Jonesboro to support arts education, including a $3 million need-based scholarship endowment providing direct assistance to students for the 2021-22 academic year. The grant provides support to the Bradbury Art Museum, where the university established the Windgate Gallery in 2018: a $2 million endowment for operations and programs and a matching grant of $30,000 for the "BAM Van." And the grant provides $1 million for building maintenance of the Windgate Center for Three-Dimensional Arts, which will provide new classrooms and work spaces for the fall 2021 semester.

QQA goes live

The Gustave B. Kleinschmidt House, 621 E. 16th Street in Little Rock's Pettaway neighborhood, will be on the Quapaw Quarter Association's 56th Tour of Homes in October. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

The Quapaw Quarter Association will hold its 56th Tour of Homes on Oct. 2-3 after canceling the 2020 tour because of the covid-19 pandemic. The tour will feature historic and infill houses in the historic Pettaway neighborhood, as originally planned for 2020, and will include a Saturday night Candlelight Tour and Gala and a special Sunday morning brunch.

Also on the QQA's live-events schedule: the "City Garden: Beer & Ice Cream Family Social" on Aug. 29; the annual membership meeting and presentation of the Greater Little Rock Preservation Awards on Nov. 3; and a special "Holiday Social" on Dec. 4. The monthly Preservation Conversation series will continue virtually the second Thursday of each month. Visit Quapaw.com.