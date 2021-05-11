Fayetteville man arrested in weekend shooting incident

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting incident Sunday night in the parking lot of the Walmart store on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

The Fayetteville Police Department arrested 18-year-old Christopher Johnson of Fayetteville early Tuesday.

"Our central dispatch center received multiple calls Sunday (Mother' s Day) evening about a shooting in the parking lot of Walmart at 2875 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd," according to a post on the department's Facebook page. "It appears the intended targets were occupants of two vehicles, however the gunfire hit a third, uninvolved, vehicle. At the time of the incident, around 8 p.m., there were several people in the parking lot and the store."

Police didn't release a motive for the shooting or identify the individuals targeted.

Detectives were able to identify Johnson as the suspected shooter.

Johnson was located and arrested during a traffic stop around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officers found two firearms, one which had been stolen earlier this year.

Johnson, who listed his address as Erika Street in Fayetteville, was arrested on preliminary charges of committing a terroristic act, criminal mischief, carrying prohibited weapons, theft by receiving and resisting arrest. He was being held at the Washington County Jail Tuesday with no bond set.