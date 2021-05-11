Fayetteville planning commission OKs townhome proposals

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Planning Commission approved a pair of townhome proposals Monday.

Planning commissioners voted 7-1 to approve a permit for five two-story townhomes along Fletcher Avenue, between East Dickson Street and Crescent Drive, west of Mount Sequoyah. Commissioner Rob Sharp recused from the vote.

Each townhome will have two living units with two to three bedrooms apiece. Sizes range about 1,200 square feet to 1,800 square feet, according to floor plans included in city documents.

A buffer of trees will line the east side of the property to serve as a shield from car headlights. Parking will be in the rear using a shared drive, with the fronts of the homes facing Fletcher Avenue. There will be 30 parking spaces total, with 20 in the rear on-site and 10 on-street spaces on Fletcher. A swale will collect and divert stormwater away from downhill residents.

Architect Alli Quinlan with Flintlock Lab presented the item to the commission and said the townhomes were designed with the scale and character of surrounding properties in mind. The buildings are meant to resemble two-story, single-family homes while still providing added residential density. Several low-impact aspects of the project are intended to help stormwater flow, she said.

Three neighbors appeared in person to speak on the item, with three more participating online on Zoom.

Natalie Undernehr said she was concerned about losing any natural landscaping buffer at the property's northern border. She said she was glad to see the inclusion of the swale to handle stormwater since she lives downstream. However, any cars parked along Fletcher Avenue could end up sitting there long-term, she said.

Neighbor Justin Minkel said the proposal presented too large of a jump in density. Ten buildings will replace the two single-family homes that once stood there, he said.

"This is such a dramatic change from what we love about the neighborhood," Minkel said.

The commission added two conditions with the approval. One placed requirements for the city's floodplain administrator to oversee the project. Another required some kind of a buffer to the north, whether vegetative or a fence.

Commissioner Jimm Garlock cast the dissenting vote. He said he had concerns with the amount of new impervious surface and the issues the project potentially presented being within the hillside.

Commissioner Quintin Canada praised the project, saying it met the city's goals for infill development.

"This is everything we would be looking for in an area like this," he said.

In other business, the Planning Commission voted 9-0 to approve a development plan for a set of townhomes east of Porter Road, north of Wedington Drive.

The plan calls for 10 two-story residential buildings with 38 units on about 1 ½ acres. The land was rezoned in March 2020 to a residential intermediate urban zone, allowing a variety of housing types in scale with single-family homes.

Commissioners largely agreed with most aspects of the plan, but discussion mostly focused on proposed parallel parking on both sides of Porter Road, immediately west of the project. Brian Teague with Community By Design presented the project to the commission and said the parallel parking would help slow cars down on the 25 mph street.

"The proposal is the safest proposal I can come up with as a designer for Porter Road," he said.

Teague said the plan includes 54 bedrooms throughout the site with 53 parking spaces -- 45 on the site and eight on the street. Drawings show parking primarily in the center of the site, with buildings surrounding on the north and south sides.

Caroline Hruska lives nearby and said cars go much faster than 25 mph on Porter Road. She worried the on-street parking presented a safety hazard. Hruska joined in the meeting via Zoom.

Hruska suggested the plan have eight or nine buildings instead of 10 to fit all the parking within the site.

Commissioners voted on the on-street parking aspect of the plan separately and supported the proposal by a 6-3 margin. The rest of the plan gained unanimous approval.