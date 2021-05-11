Food processing plant eyeing Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The owners of a food processing plant are looking at opening a facility in Siloam Springs.

Rock Hill Foods, a poultry producer from Summers, applied for a significant development permit for the 22100 block of Arkansas 16, which is outside the city, to build a 61,534-square-foot warehouse and food processing facility, as well as a 5,644-square-foot attached office, according to a staff report prepared by senior planner Ben Rhoads.

This item will go before the Planning Commission today and before the city board June 1.

Total development will be 67,178 square feet, the report states. If the proposed facility is built, it will bring 100 jobs to the city, the report states. Rock Hill Foods intends to use the facility to process eggs and other food products, the report states.

City staff is recommending approval for the development subject to three conditions. First, Rock Hill Foods will request the land be annexed into the city and request to apply for an I-1 (industrial) zone as indicated on their significant development permit prior to construction.

Second, the food processing company must file a utility easement plat via separate instrument as directed by the city engineer prior to being presented the certificate of occupancy.

Finally, Rock Hill Foods will comply with city standards regarding exterior parking lot lighting. This includes a photometric plan in the architectural plans prior to the issuance of the building permit.

