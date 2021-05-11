Former youth pastor accused of sex crimes

BENTONVILLE -- A former youth pastor was released Saturday from the Benton County Jail on $50,000 bond after his arrest in connection with sex crimes involving two teen girls.

Kevin James Madden, 31, of Rogers was arrested in connection with two counts of sexual indecency with a child and engaging children in sexually explicit conduct for visual and print medium. Prosecutors haven't filed formal charges against him.

Madden was the youth pastor at Discover Church in Rogers, according to a probable cause affidavit. The church said in a statement Madden was placed on administrative leave when church authorities were made aware of the allegations.

The church then contacted the girls and their parents, according to the statement.

"On Monday, May 3, we were told that the allegations seemed to be valid, but the detective could not give us a definitive answer at that time," according to the statement. "On Friday, we were officially made aware that all allegations were true."

Madden was then fired, according to the church.

"We do not take the safety of our members, our students and our children lightly," the release states. "We acted swiftly to contact authorities and ensure a path to finding the truth in the situation. Counseling services have been offered to the victims and their families."

Cassandra Brewer, the wife of the church's pastor, reported to police a church member told her Madden had been sending photographs of his "private parts to a 17-year-old girl," according to the affidavit. Brewer told police he started sending the images when the girl was 16.

Brewer reported Madden also may have been sending photographs to another girl.

The church pastor confronted Madden about the accusations, and he denied the claims. Madden had a panic attack and was taken to the hospital, according to the affidavit.

The older girl told police Madden started paying close attention to her when she turned 16, and he grabbed her and attempted to kiss her in the game room at the church. She told police Madden sent her a photograph of him in the shower, according to the affidavit.

The teen said she stopped going to the church because Madden was making her feel uncomfortable, according to the affidavit.

The second teen, a 15-year-old girl, told police Madden asked her to send him a nude photograph, according to the affidavit.

Madden told police he sent a photograph of himself to the older girl, according to the affidavit.