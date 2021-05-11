D.C. park reopens year after protest

WASHINGTON -- Lafayette Square, the park across from the White House, reopened Monday to the public nearly a year after federal authorities fenced off the area at the height of nationwide protests over policing following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The square, which offers perhaps the best view of the White House to the public, was closed after U.S. Park Police officers last June forcefully dispersed protesters who had gathered near the White House.

The protesters were ejected from the square shortly before then-President Donald Trump walked across the park to stand near St. John's Church to pose before cameras holding a Bible. The church had been damaged the night before when a fire was set in the basement of the building during protests.

Fencing still surrounds the square, but entryways on the northern side of the park were quietly opened to the public on Monday morning.

The U.S. Secret Service said in a statement it "is committed to balancing necessary security measures with the importance of public access and view." The agency declined to comment on when, or if, it may remove the security fencing altogether.

Lafayette Square has long been one of the nation's most prominent venues for demonstrations.

GOP sets vote on removing Cheney

WASHINGTON -- House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy set a Wednesday vote for removing Rep. Liz Cheney from her Republican leadership post in the chamber, saying it was clear that he and his GOP colleagues "need to make a change."

McCarthy, R-Calif., made the remarks Monday in a letter to Republican lawmakers that did not mention Cheney, R-Wyo., or former President Donald Trump by name.

Cheney seems all but certain to be tossed from the No. 3 House GOP job after repeatedly challenging Trump's false assertions pinning his November reelection defeat on widespread voting fraud. She has also criticized his role in inciting his supporters' attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 as electoral votes were being formally certified, and she was among just 10 Republicans to support the House's vote to impeach him the following week.

McCarthy has signaled his desire to remove Cheney for several weeks.

"If we are to succeed in stopping the radical Democratic agenda from destroying our country, these internal conflicts need to be resolved so as to not detract from the efforts of our collective team," McCarthy wrote.

Cheney's job as chair of the House Republican conference includes formulating party messaging. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., initially an occasional Trump critic but who has embraced him over the past two years, is a potential replacement.

Man killed outside immigration building

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A man was fatally shot outside a U.S. Customs and Immigration Services building in central Florida on Monday, and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.

The shooting happened in an office park in south Orlando, police said.

A man and a woman were entering the immigration office when another man drove up and confronted them. The suspect fired a weapon, striking the man who died at the scene, said Lt. Diego Toruno, a spokesman for the Orlando Police Department.

The woman managed to escape. The suspect drove off and was pursued by a responding police officer into neighboring Osceola County, where he was arrested, Toruno said.

Investigators were trying to figure out what relationships the people involved might have had with one another. "We're working on that right now," Toruno said. No identities were released immediately.

New prosecutor sought in N.C. case

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. -- Attorneys for the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by sheriff's deputies in North Carolina have asked the local prosecutor to recuse himself from the investigation because they say he's too close to the men who fired their weapons.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Bakari Sellers said in statements Monday that District Attorney Andrew Womble's involvement would be a "miscarriage of justice" for Andrew Brown Jr., who was killed April 21 in Elizabeth City.

"The involved officers have close relationships with District Attorney Andrew Womble, making him unfit to lead the investigation into Andrew's killing," Crump said in his statement.

In an email on Monday, Womble referred to a previous statement that he would not step aside, stating that he remained "ready, willing and able to fulfill my statutory obligations."

Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, has urged that a special prosecutor be appointed. But under state law, the district attorney has to agree to let another prosecutor step in.

Brown was behind the wheel of his car outside of his house when he was shot. Sheriff's deputies working as part of a regional drug task force were serving a drug-related search warrant at the time of the shooting.

Brown was shot five times, including in the back of the head, according to an independent autopsy commissioned by his family.

