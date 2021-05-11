Hamas rocket barrage incites Israeli airstrikes

JERUSALEM -- The Hamas militant group Monday launched a rocket strike on Jerusalem after hundreds of Palestinians were hurt in clashes with Israeli police at an iconic mosque in the contested holy city.

Israel responded with airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, where 24 people, including nine children, were killed in fighting.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LEUTD-6tRlE]

It was a long day of anger and deadly violence that laid bare Jerusalem's deep divisions, even as Israel tried to celebrate its capture of the city's eastern sector and its holy sites more than half a century ago. With dozens of rockets flying into Israel throughout the night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with top security officials and warned that the fighting could drag on, despite calls for calm from the U.S., Europe and elsewhere.

"The terrorist organizations in Gaza have crossed a red line and attacked us with missiles in the outskirts of Jerusalem," Netanyahu said. "Whoever attacks us will pay a heavy price," he said, warning that the fighting could "continue for some time."

By late Monday, the military had carried out dozens of airstrikes across Gaza, targeting what it said were Hamas military installations and operatives. It said a Hamas tunnel, rocket launchers and at least eight militants had been hit.

At least 15 deaths in Gaza were attributed to the airstrikes. Seven of the deaths were members of a single family, including three children, who died in an explosion in the northern Gaza town of Beit Hanoun. It was unclear if the blast was caused by an Israeli airstrike or errant rocket.

Shortly before midnight, the Israeli army said at least 150 rockets had been fired into Israel. That included a barrage of six rockets that targeted Jerusalem, some 60 miles away. It set off air raid sirens throughout Jerusalem, and explosions could be heard in what was believed to be the first time the city had been targeted since a 2014 war.

Dozens of rockets were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defense system. But one landed near a home on the outskirts of Jerusalem, causing light damage to the structure and sparking a brush fire nearby. In southern Israel, an Israeli man was lightly wounded after a missile struck a vehicle.

Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas' military wing, said the attack on Jerusalem was a response to what he called Israeli "crimes and aggression" in the city. "This is a message the enemy has to understand well," he said.

He threatened more attacks if Israeli forces reentered the sacred Al-Aqsa Mosque compound or carried out planned evictions of Palestinian families from an east Jerusalem neighborhood.

The mosque is in a hilltop compound that is the third-holiest site in Islam and the holiest in Judaism. Tensions at the site, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, have triggered repeated bouts of violence in the past.

In Monday's unrest, Israeli police fired tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets in clashes with stone-throwing Palestinians at the compound.

More than a dozen tear gas canisters and stun grenades landed in the mosque as police and protesters faced off in the walled compound that surrounds it, said an Associated Press photographer at the scene. Smoke rose in front of the mosque and the golden-domed shrine, and rocks littered the nearby plaza. Inside one area of the compound, shoes and debris lay scattered over ornate carpets.

"The Israeli occupation forces' brutal storming and assault on worshipers in the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque and its courtyards is a new challenge to the international community, especially those efforts being made by the United States administration," said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

More than 700 Palestinians were hurt, including 500 people who required care at hospitals and clinics, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Palestinians and police reported renewed clashes late Monday. Israeli police also reported unrest in northern Israel, where Arab protesters burned tires and threw stones and fireworks at security forces. Police said 46 people were arrested.

Monday's confrontations came after weeks of almost nightly clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in the Old City of Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The month tends to be a time of heightened religious sensitivities.

Most recently, the tensions have been fueled by the planned eviction of dozens of Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem, where Israeli settlers have waged a lengthy legal battle to take over properties.

Israel's Supreme Court on Monday postponed a key ruling in the case, citing the "circumstances."

U.S. URGES RESTRAINT

In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned "in the strongest terms" the rocket fire on Israel and called on all sides to calm the situation.

"More broadly, we're deeply concerned about the situation in Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, including violent confrontations in Jerusalem," he said. He said the U.S. would remain "fully engaged" and praised steps by Israel to cool things down, including the court delay in the eviction case.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the Israeli military, said the army had been "looking to stabilize the situation" and avoid escalation.

But with tensions spiraling, the army chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, postponed a major exercise by a day and ordered the military "to focus all efforts on preparations and readiness for escalation scenarios," according to a military statement.

In an apparent attempt to avoid further confrontation, Netanyahu had announced a last-minute decision to reroute a provocative flag parade for Jerusalem Day, an Israeli holiday. His order barred thousands of ultranationalist Jews from marching through Palestinian neighborhoods in Jerusalem's Old City.

The annual festival is meant to celebrate Israel's capture of east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war. But it is widely seen as a provocation because the route goes through the heart of Palestinian areas.

Israel also captured the West Bank and Gaza in 1967. It later annexed east Jerusalem and considers the entire city its capital. The Palestinians seek all three areas for a future state, with east Jerusalem as their capital.

While the organizers officially canceled the event, "ceding responsibility" to the police, the parade continued to take place.

Earlier on Monday, Jews were also barred from ascending the holy site that is the focus of both the holy fasting month of Ramadan and Jerusalem Day. The hilltop plaza is controlled by the Jordanian Islamic authorities, which allow Jews with the provision that they refrain from engaging in prayer, although its entrance is controlled by Israeli security forces.

Meanwhile, the United Nations, Egypt and Qatar, which frequently mediate between Israel and Hamas, were all trying to halt the fighting, a diplomatic official confirmed. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the issue with the media.

The tensions in Jerusalem have threatened to reverberate throughout the region and come at a crucial point in Israel's political crisis. Netanyahu failed to form a governing coalition last week, and his opponents are now working to build an alternate government.

Netanyahu pushed back against criticism Monday, saying Israel is determined to ensure the rights of worship for all, which "occasionally requires taking a strong stand as the officers of the Israeli police, and our security forces, are doing at the moment. We back them in this just struggle."

Information for this article was contributed by Josef Federman, Fares Akram and Matthew Lee of The Associated Press; by Patrick Kingsley and Isabel Kershner of The New York Times; and by Steve Hendrix, Shira Rubin and Hazem Balousha of The Washington Post.

Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, Monday, May. 10, 2021. Hamas militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel on Monday, including a barrage that set off air raid sirens as far away as Jerusalem, after hundreds of Palestinians were hurt in clashes with Israeli police at a flashpoint religious site in the contested holy city. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Palestinians gather near a fire burning next to the Damascus Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem during clashes between police and Palestinian protesters on Monday, May 10, 2021. Hamas militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel on Monday, including a barrage that set off air raid sirens as far away as Jerusalem, after hundreds of Palestinians were hurt in clashes with Israeli police at a flashpoint religious site in the contested holy city. The rocket fire drew heavy Israeli retaliation in the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

A medic treats a wounded boy following an explosion in the town of Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, on Monday, May 10, 2021, during a conflict between Hamas and Israel. (AP Photo/Mohammed Ali)

Mourners react in a hospital over the body of a man who died following an explosion in the town of Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, on Monday, May 10, 2021, during a conflict between Hamas and Israel. (AP Photo/Mohammed Ali)

Fire burns and smoke rises after an Israeli forces strike in the Gaza Strip, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

Israelis wave national flags during a Jerusalem Day march, in Jerusalem, Monday, May 10, 2021. Israeli police have changed the route of a contentious march by Jewish ultranationalists in Jerusalem, in an apparent attempt to avoid confrontations with Palestinian protesters. The original route had planned to go through Damascus Gate and into the Muslim Quarter of the Old City and on to the Western Wall. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Palestinians evacuate a wounded man during clashes with Israeli security forces in front of the Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City Monday, May 10, 2021. Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site on Monday, the latest in a series of confrontations that is pushing the contested city to the brink of eruption. Palestinian medics said at least 180 Palestinians were hurt in the violence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, including 80 who were hospitalized. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City Monday, May 10, 2021. Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site on Monday, the latest in a series of confrontations that is pushing the contested city to the brink of eruption. Palestinian medics said at least 180 Palestinians were hurt in the violence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, including 80 who were hospitalized. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)