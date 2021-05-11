Harrison voters approve taxes to build community/aquatic center, help fund parks operations

In a special election on Tuesday, Harrison voters approved 0.5% in sales and use taxes to finance construction of a community/aquatic center and help fund operation of city parks.

With four of four precincts reporting, the unofficial total on a 0.25% sales tax to fund a $20 million bond issue for construction of Creekside Community Center was:

• For 918

• Against 635

With four of four precincts reporting, the unofficial total on a 0.25% permanent sales tax to help fund operations, maintenance and improvement of all park facilities was:

• For 917

• Against 638

The bond tax will sunset in 18 to 20 years, according to the project’s Facebook page.

The other tax will be permanent.

