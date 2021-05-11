Happy birthday (May 11): It is not possible for you to be spoiled with attention, because it's all deserved, earned somewhere along the way, and it's simply your turn to lavish in the love, as you do, with an appreciation that keeps it coming.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are open to having a new perspective on the old scenery, but it won't happen by magic. You need a pattern interruption — and possibly a nice sample of comparisons. Leave and come back.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Justice requires, among other qualities such as wisdom and thoroughness, the very rare quality of objectivity. Only those who can put their own interests aside can really see what is fair.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): History is, at the end of the day, a story. Even when the facts are true, the very choosing of one fact over another is an act of creativity instead of science — something to factor into the persuasive stories of the day.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Opinions and feelings get passed around. Sometimes you're the inheritor, sometimes the predecessor. But what you feel now comes from no one else and stays with you — an original invention, for you and you alone.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): No one has a deep connection with a person they are focused on impressing. Deep connections can't be made with pretension and posturing.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You deserve to have people around you who support you through difficulty and celebrate your successes. Surprisingly, the second instance is a bigger demand and a harder person to find.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): To realize there is a difference between what you want to want and what you actually want is to reach a new level of maturity. The reward of maturity is a perspective that gives you a greater range of choice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Seize the chance to clean up your little corner of the world, even if it's technically not your mess. You probably sense what the enlightened masters know ... to be one with the world makes responsibility an irrelevant matter.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Where's the spark, the passion? It would be wonderful to work while burning. The excitement is not gone, just dormant. Everything you need is right there; you just have to strike the match.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): "You have to spend money to make money" is the bon mot spouted by experts who should know, and by people who want you to spend money their way. Trust the former; doubt the latter.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): In foreign lands, it's always a benefit to have a map. However, you don't need directions to find the way to someone's heart. The way will be so familiar to you that you navigate it with eyes closed.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Success is not something you achieve once to keep but something you have to re-earn in your own way every moment. The standard you hold yourself to will be apparent in even the smallest interactions of the day.

TAURUS MOON MONEY MAKEOVER

Deals were made. At the time, it seemed fair enough. Or maybe you knew it wasn’t, but it was the best you could do given your negotiating position. This is the moment for a do-over. New moon, new chance to set the financial situation just right. Or maybe it’s something entirely fresh you seek. The moon will be your lamp genie. Make a wish.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “Does he love me? He was born Sept. 17, 1960, and I was born June 14, 1969. We’ve been together for three years, and he doesn’t want to get married. I practically live at his house, but I have an apartment. I want to get rid of the apartment and move in with him, and every time I mention it, he clams up. I think we should get married, and he doesn’t see why. He’s been married before and feels like he got burned. Maybe I should break up with him. What do you think?”

A: Scorpio men can be so bluntly honest that you wish they had lied. You’re a Gemini full of ideas and always moving forward. Will he move forward with you? It is possible. But if you ask him directly, all you’ll get is resistance. After three years, things have settled into just the groove he prefers, no commitments and a girlfriend whenever and wherever he wants one. It doesn’t mean he doesn’t love you; it just means you’re going to have to shake it up. Your instinct will be to talk it out. Fight that instinct. He’ll respond to action. Stop staying at his house. Go back to dating once a week. Get a structure in your life that isn’t dependent on him. Date other people. Gemini’s most effective style of leadership is to lead the self first and foremost, with action that shows the world how Gemini likes to be respected and treated.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Surrealist painter Salvador Dali was told by his parents that he was the reincarnation of his deceased older brother, a belief he held throughout his life. The Taurus artist, who was born during a Mercury retrograde and under a rebellious Aries moon, challenged every convention the art world threw his way. His iconic painting “The Persistence of Memory” featured wilting clocks, a sentiment as relatable in his time as it is in these COVID times.