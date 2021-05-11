• Jay Banks, a New Orleans City Council member, is working with the small-business incubator Propeller, the seafood dealer Cajun Seafood and the city's Health Department to organize a Louisiana-style incentive for people to get vaccinated against covid-19: a free pound of boiled crawfish with a jab in the arm.

• Salil Zaveri, accused of using a handgun to kill a dog that had stolen his ball on a golf course at a resort in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, was arrested and released on bond, but his passport and driver's license have been seized, police said.

• Mike Eliason, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County, Calif., Fire Department, said a team was dispatched around 2 a.m. to rescue two college students near Isla Vista who were being swept out to sea in a homemade boat crafted from plastic kiddie wading pools, plywood, 20 5-gallon buckets and duct tape.

• Marion Dehecq, a 24-year-old math teacher who works as a volunteer firefighter, was presented a bronze medal by the French government for using CPR to save the life of a jogger in a Paris park, drawing national attention to the importance of first aid training.

• Brett Chapman of Oklahoma, an American Indian lawyer, has asked Harvard University to return a tomahawk once owned by his ancestor, Chief Standing Bear of the Ponca Tribe, who Chapman said improperly gave the artifact to a lawyer after winning an 1879 federal civil-rights case.

• Todd Morris, who helped organize a gun buyback event sponsored by the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity chapter in Birmingham, Ala., said 24 handguns and 13 long guns were collected in return for Walmart gift cards of varying amounts.

• Humias Khan, a District of Columbia police officer still on probationary status, was fired, and a second officer, Jerrita Millington, was suspended after the two were charged with reckless driving and other counts in the crash of two marked cruisers in a street race.

• Corey Dobridnia, a spokesman for the Walton County, Fla., sheriff's office, said two people suffered minor cuts from broken glass when a lightning strike launched a chunk of highway pavement through a pickup windshield near DeFuniak Springs.

• Ron Borza, a Houston police commander, said investigators are trying to find a man out on bond on a murder charge who fled after an off-duty sheriff's deputy came face-to-face with the man's tiger as it wandered in a residential area.