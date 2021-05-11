Iranian boats draw U.S. warning shots

WASHINGTON -- A U.S. Coast Guard cutter fired two volleys of warning shots Monday as a group of 13 Iranian fast boats sped toward U.S. Navy vessels in the Persian Gulf's Strait of Hormuz in what the Pentagon called "unsafe and unprofessional" maneuvers by the naval arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the Iranian vessels maneuvered at high speed toward six Navy ships that were escorting the guided missile submarine USS Georgia through the strait.

Kirby said the Coast Guard cutter Maui fired two volleys of warning shots from its .50-caliber machine gun -- the first set when the Iranian boats got to within 300 yards of the U.S. ships, and the second when they got within 150 yards. After the Maui unleashed the second volley of warning shots, the Iranian boats backed off.

"They were acting very aggressively," Kirby told reporters at the Pentagon.

The U.S. ships included the guided missile cruiser USS Monterey. A day earlier, the Monterey had intercepted an arms shipment aboard a ship in the Arabian Sea apparently headed for Yemen, whose Houthi rebels are supported by Iran.

Kirby said he had no further details about Monday's incident.

Agent Orange case dismissed in France

PARIS -- A French court on Monday dismissed the case of a French-Vietnamese woman who sued 14 companies that produced and sold the powerful defoliant dioxin Agent Orange, which was used by U.S. troops during the Vietnam War, her lawyers said.

The judicial court of Evry, a Paris suburb, ruled that the case fell outside its jurisdiction as the defendants said they acted under the constraint of the U.S. government in wartime.

Tran To Nga, a 79-year-old former journalist, told The Associated Press that she will appeal the decision. Tran said she had prepared for what she described as the worst-case scenario, but the decision still puzzled her.

"Frankly, I've been fighting for 10 years, and the trial took six years [before taking place]. How is it that during those six years, they didn't say that my complaint was not eligible?" she asked.

Tran described in a book how she breathed Agent Orange in 1966, when she was a member of the Vietnamese Communists, or Viet Cong, that fought against South Vietnam and the United States.

She filed a lawsuit in 2014 in France against firms that produced and sold Agent Orange, including multinational companies Dow Chemical and Monsanto, now owned by the German giant Bayer.

She is seeking damages for her health problems, including cancer, and for those of her children.

Gang conflict cited in Canada slaying

RICHMOND, British Columbia -- A 28-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday at the Vancouver International Airport in what Canadian authorities said was a gang-related slaying. Police were later fired upon while pursuing the suspects.

The man was shot near the departure terminal at the airport, which is in neighboring Richmond, British Columbia. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Sgt. Frank Jang said the victim was known to police and that the incident was related to a gang conflict the region has seen lately.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said officers intercepted the suspected getaway car shortly after the 3 p.m. shooting and were shot at from the car. At least two suspects escaped in the SUV. No officers were injured.

Police said officers did not return fire because there were bystanders. Police later found a burning vehicle about 17 miles away.

Police asked for witnesses and those with video to come forward.

New Zealand attack-stoppers lauded

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Shoppers and staff members at a New Zealand supermarket were being praised for their bravery Monday after authorities said they managed to stop a frenzied man during a random attack in which he stabbed four people, critically wounding three of them.

New Zealand Police Superintendent Paul Basham said he'd watched surveillance footage of the attack at a Countdown supermarket in the city of Dunedin and that the actions of the bystanders in detaining the man until police arrived was "nothing short of heroic."

"What I can say is that those that intervened -- some of whom became injured themselves -- I think have acted selflessly and with great courage to prevent this man from hurting anybody else," Basham said.

Two of those wounded were supermarket staff members.

Police said the attacker was injured and was being treated for his wounds under police guard. Police expected to charge him later Monday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the motivation for the attack had not been established but that police didn't have any evidence to suggest it was domestic terrorism.

Ardern said five people had been taken to Dunedin Hospital with stab wounds or related injuries. Health authorities said three of the wounded had been admitted to the intensive care unit at Dunedin Hospital.

